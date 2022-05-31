ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Arrest 4 Suspects, Seize 2 Guns

SFGate
 4 days ago

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa arrested four people in two separate incidents Saturday night and seized a pair of guns, according to news releases issued Sunday morning by Santa Rosa Police Department. The first incident was a fight reported at 7:39 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgounds....

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Homeless Woman Charged With Murder, Robbery In April Homicide Case

UNION CITY (BCN) Police in Union City have arrested a 30-year-old homeless woman in connection with the fatal shooting of a Union City resident. Stephanie Ledon was detained Wednesday by the Alameda County Sheriff's Department and subsequently arrested by Union City police for her involvement in the murder of Karim Zepeda Martinez, 43, of Union City.
UNION CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Threatens to ‘Shoot Up' Downtown Business, Prompting Closure of Several Bars

A threat of violence downtown prompted the early closure of several bars on Friday evening after a patron threatened to "shoot up" Jamison's Roaring Donkey in Petaluma. Petaluma Police responded to a call at 11:39 p.m. at the Roaring Donkey after staff reported that a Hispanic male with tattoos in a white t-shirt had made a statement that he was going to shoot up the establishment.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Police Travel To Taiwan To Arrest Home Invasion Suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police this week traveled to Taiwan to arrest a suspect wanted in connection with a March home invasion. Tianze Zhang, 30, of Los Angeles, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on suspicion of felony burglary, felony kidnapping for robbery and felony terrorists threats, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man suspected of prowling in Petaluma neighborhood arrested

PETALUMA – A Santa Rosa man suspected in multiple prowling incidents in a Petaluma neighborhood in the last two weeks has been arrested, police said.According to officers, the suspect is connected to at least four incidents on Webster Street. On the afternoon of May 18, a caller told police that the suspect walked into her backyard. Police said the suspect ran away after the caller slammed a door to get his attention.Two days later, officers were called to the same street after the suspect was discovered on the porch of a home next door to where the first incident took...
PETALUMA, CA
American Canyon man arrested for dropping fireworks from drone

AMERICAN CANYON (BCN) -- A 55-year-old American Canyon man has been arrested for allegedly dropping M-80 type explosive devices from a drone.Authorities said George Wise was issued a misdemeanor citation for dangerous fireworks and his drone confiscated on Friday.Officers said they had been receiving complaints about "large booms" possibly associated with illegal fireworks over the last several weeks.On Friday, officers observed a drone they believed was being used in the 400 block of Poppyfield Drive to ignite fireworks. They followed the drone to the 600 block of Kilpatrick Street and say they found Wise holding the drone.According to the American Canyon police, Wise admitted to igniting M-80 type explosive devices from the drone. 
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
NBC Bay Area

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco $3 million home invasion robbery suspect captured in Taiwan

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspect who allegedly stole $3 million in a violent San Francisco home invasion robbery in March was captured in Taiwan and has been returned to the Bay Area to face charges. San Francisco police said detectives had developed information that the suspect -- 30-year-old Los Angeles resident Tianze Zhang -- had fled to Taiwan shortly after the burglary.An arrest warrant was issued and investigators immediately began working with the FBI and international law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend Zhang. On Monday, after several weeks of following leads and communicating with multiple law enforcement agencies, Zhang...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Sheriff’s Office: Probation search in Marin County reveals drugs, gun

Originally published as a Marin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 26th, around 3:30 PM, Detectives from the Marin County Coordination of Probation Enforcement Team (COPE) performed a probation search on Binford Rd in Novato. While contacting the individuals within the RV, they located Michael Felix, a 29 year old male on Marin County probation, within the RV.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Violent Stockton street gangs busted -- 88 arrested, 58 firearms seized

STOCKTON (CBS SF) --- State and local law enforcement agencies swept through North Stockton in a series of raids over the last month, targeting violent street gangs and culminating in 88 arrests, 58 firearms including ghost guns seized along with a large stash of drugs.Attorney General Rob Bonta announced details of Operation "Hybrid Havoc" at a Thursday news conference."Collaborative law enforcement efforts such as operation Hybrid Havoc are a key component in our efforts to protect Californians and public safety," Bonta said. "Today, we are announcing that we have not only taken dangerous individuals, illegal guns, and drugs off Stockton...
STOCKTON, CA
ksro.com

Revolver Found After Group Fight in Santa Rosa

A fight in Santa Rosa leads to three arrests for firearm related charges. On Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported fight involving several people on the 2600-block of McBride Lane. They found three subjects involved in the fight in a car. The suspects started throwing objects at officers. While the suspects were being detained and removed from the vehicle, officers found a revolver that wasn’t registered to any of them. Initially, officers thought that one of the suspects had been shot, but that was not the case. All three suspects were determined to have started the fight and were arrested on several firearm related charges. One was also charged for possession of a controlled substance though police haven’t said what the substance was.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

‘Routine’ call leads to weapons seizure in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A “routine” call of a vehicle collision led to the discovery of a virtual armory of weapons, according to San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph via Twitter. “Patrol officers responded to a ‘routine’ call of a solo vehicle collision. The driver had a pistol concealed in his waistband, and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

Alexis Gabe murder suspect killed by police

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe was killed by police June 1, according to the Oakley City Manager’s office. That suspect was Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, who was killed in Washington state when the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force was executing a search warrant. The 27-year-old Antioch resident allegedly charged at officers with a knife, according to a press release sent by the office.
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe the victim of homicide, police say

OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement. The update […]
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies, Suspect Arrested After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning. Homicide investigation in North Sac near Lampasas and Edgewater Road. Man shot and killed just after 6AM today @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7dAvueKLjF — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 2, 2022 Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say. Detectives later served multiple search warrants at nearby encampments. Evidence, including a loaded handgun, was found and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Kenneth Howe. Howe was soon arrested. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Neighborhood fight leaves 1 man dead, 2 arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people were put behind bars in connection to the killing of a Fairfield man, police said Wednesday. The Fairfield Police Department said the arrests happened after they responded to a stabbing victim at a local hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday night. Police said the stabbing was connected to a crime scene on the 1200 block of Willet Court.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former West Sacramento Man Convicted Of 28 Acts Of Child Molestation

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday, a former resident of West Sacramento was convicted by a Yolo County jury of 28 acts of child molestation that occurred over a seven-year period, said the Yolo County District Attorney. The 75-year-old perpetrator, David John Sidhu, was accused of molesting a family member beginning when the victim was age five and continuing the molestation until the victim was age twelve. The jury found that each additional offense was completed by the use of duress and that each offense involved substantial sexual contact. However, these molestations were not reported to law enforcement until fifteen years after they occurred. After...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA

