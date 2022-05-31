Urig inducted into the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

LANCASTER — Eleven honorees were recently recognized for their accomplishments and volunteerism at the 46th Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony, including Bob Urig of Fairfield County.

Urig's extensive and impressive service resume includes volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, the United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Kiwanis, and Meals on Wheels.

While volunteering at Habitat for Humanity in Fairfield County, Urig was a board member and officer, including serving as president for many of those years. During his tenure, the organization built approximately 31 homes, permanently changing families’ lives, according to a news release from the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA).

Urig was the interim executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Fairfield County and he served as a board president and board member for BBBS during a 10-year span. He oversaw the hiring of the new BBBS executive director, a hire that extended the organization’s capability to match at-risk kids with mentors. Urig was a big to a little brother for several years.

At Kiwanis, Urig served in all offices, including president and serving as the director of the Kiwanis Baseball League for three years, a league that admitted kids who did not make Little League. As a Kiwanian, he routinely sold about 50% of all Pancake Festival tickets that funded community outreach.

Urig was a Y leader for 20 years through the YMCA, and he served on the board where he chaired fundraising events to help kids at risk. He was a United Way Chairman of the special gifts division for 10 years.

Urig is a retired junior high principal, facilities administrator, assistant superintendent and interim superintendent. He co-chaired two Lancaster City School levies: one for operations and the other for capital improvements. He was also a judge for 10 years of the junior high science project.

His awards and honors include the Kiwanis Distinguished Service award, Red Cross Community Heroes award, Y Youth Services award, Y Board Director’s award, and the Martha Jennings Holden award through Lancaster City Schools.

He has been married to his wife, Pat, for 60 years. They have three children and five grandchildren. He is a devout Catholic and an avid reader, especially history, which he once taught.

The Hall of Fame honors central Ohio older adults who share their dedication, talent, and vitality in ways that significantly improve their communities and the lives of others. COAAA hosts the Hall of Fame in May during Older Americans Month, a month that celebrates the contributions of senior citizens.

