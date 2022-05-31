ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Urig inducted into the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

By Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfDHN_0fvTvSxl00

LANCASTER — Eleven honorees were recently recognized for their accomplishments and volunteerism at the 46th Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony, including Bob Urig of Fairfield County.

Urig's extensive and impressive service resume includes volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, the United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Kiwanis, and Meals on Wheels.

While volunteering at Habitat for Humanity in Fairfield County, Urig was a board member and officer, including serving as president for many of those years.  During his tenure, the organization built approximately 31 homes, permanently changing families’ lives, according to a news release from the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA).

Urig was the interim executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Fairfield County and he served as a board president and board member for BBBS during a 10-year span.  He oversaw the hiring of the new BBBS executive director, a hire that extended the organization’s capability to match at-risk kids with mentors.  Urig was a big to a little brother for several years.

At Kiwanis, Urig served in all offices, including president and serving as the director of the Kiwanis Baseball League for three years, a league that admitted kids who did not make Little League.  As a Kiwanian, he routinely sold about 50% of all Pancake Festival tickets that funded community outreach.

Urig was a Y leader for 20 years through the YMCA, and he served on the board where he chaired fundraising events to help kids at risk.  He was a United Way Chairman of the special gifts division for 10 years.

Urig is a retired junior high principal, facilities administrator, assistant superintendent and interim superintendent.  He co-chaired two Lancaster City School levies: one for operations and the other for capital improvements.  He was also a judge for 10 years of the junior high science project.

His awards and honors include the Kiwanis Distinguished Service award, Red Cross Community Heroes award, Y Youth Services award, Y Board Director’s award, and the Martha Jennings Holden award through Lancaster City Schools.

He has been married to his wife, Pat, for 60 years.  They have three children and five grandchildren.  He is a devout Catholic and an avid reader, especially history, which he once taught.

The Hall of Fame honors central Ohio older adults who share their dedication, talent, and vitality in ways that significantly improve their communities and the lives of others.  COAAA hosts the Hall of Fame in May during Older Americans Month, a month that celebrates the contributions of senior citizens.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Urig inducted into the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to two controversial Ohio Bills

DAYTON — With pride month now underway, Americans all over the country are uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. However amid the celebrations, in Ohio there are some pieces of legislation some believe are doing the complete opposite. News Center Seven’s Brandon Lewis went to Courthouse Square where the Greater Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
Knox Pages

Wolf Pen Spring is the hidden gem of Rabbit Ridge with a tie to the Underground Railroad

NEWCASTLE -- Straddling the border between Knox and Coshocton Counties just outside Newcastle, Rabbit Ridge is typical of the Appalachian foothills that wrinkle eastern Ohio. Perhaps the last thing you’d expect to find there is a stone mansion with a Gothic arch over its front door. But it is there. You can’t see Wolf Pen Spring from the road, but the historic building is tucked away on private property only rarely opened to the public.
COSHOCTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Residents feel misled by Honey Creek Canvassers

CRAWFORD COUNTY—Residents all over Crawford County are reporting being given misleading information in order to get them to sign a petition to put the issue of whether wind turbines can be placed around sites in Crawford County. In May, Crawford County Commissioners voted to restrict the placement of wind...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Living Uptowne has its perks

GALION — During its nearly two centuries of existence, one of the oldest commercial buildings in Galion has gone through many changes. Nonetheless, Central Hotel has remained perched in the heart of the city, on downtown square’s southwest corner, since the mid-19th century. Guests at the regal brick...
GALION, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lancaster, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Lancaster, OH
Government
County
Fairfield County, OH
Fairfield County, OH
Government
WKBN

Ohio superintendent resigns less than 1 month on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
OHIO STATE
ohio.edu

OHIO taught Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy invaluable lessons

As a deputy sheriff in the Franklin County Corrections Center, Ohio University graduate Makalia Jones is tasked with the care, custody and control of inmates, as well as responding to any incidents that may arise within the facility. This is a lot of responsibility, but OHIO prepared Jones for her...
ATHENS, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Elderly People#Habitat For Humanity#Big Brothers Big Sisters#Bbbs#Little League#Kiwanian#Ymca
WLWT 5

WATCH: Ohio deputy dared to participate in students' slip-and-slide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio deputy couldn't back down from a dare while he was at a school on Friday. Community relations Deputy Jason Hollenbach with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was dared by students at Franklin Woods Intermediate School at South-Western City Schools to participate in their slip-and-slide fun during their field day.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

South Zanesville Fire Department Hosts 62nd Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The start of summer indicates the beginning of the barbecue season for many in the Muskingum County Region. This includes the South Zanesville Fire Department as they gear up for their 62nd Annual Barbecue Chicken Dinner this Sunday, June 5th. This weekend, the South Zanesville Fire Department will...
ZANESVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
Delaware Gazette

New park plans take shape

LEWIS CENTER — Preservation Parks of Delaware County is inviting the public to an open house next week to see the concept plan for a new property. The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on June 8 in Orange Friends Church, 3467 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center. The church is near the new park. Attendees may see the plans and speak to Preservation Parks staff. There will be exhibits on habitat restoration projects and planned facilities as well.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Democrats elect new Chairwoman in Ross Co. as they prepare for November

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Democratic Party of Ross County ushered in a new administration on Thursday. Dona Meyer, of Chillicothe, was elected the Chairwoman of the county’s party. She took the oath of office in a meeting held atop Carlise Hill at a local union hall. Meyer replaces retiring Chairman Tom Spetnagel, Jr., who had served a three-year term that ended this month.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

New law requires flashing lights on Amish buggies at all times

ASHLAND — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week that requires Amish buggies and other animal-drawn vehicles to display a yellow flashing light while driving on public streets. Republican representatives Darrell Kick of Loudonville and Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, co-sponsored the law, House Bill 30, that is...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

1K+
Followers
738
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy