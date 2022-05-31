Swiss economy will slow in 2022 but no recession expected - gov't

ZURICH, May 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy is expected to grow more weakly than previously expected during 2022 as higher inflation, the war in Ukraine and renewed Chinese lockdowns weigh on the post-pandemic recovery, a government economist said on Tuesday.

“High uncertainties persist and have increased particularly in China,” Ronald Indergand told Reuters. “It’s possible that we see slower growth this year abroad and in Switzerland compared with our previous forecast.

“But we will still see substantial growth rates of GDP and I don’t think there is a risk of an immediate recession because there is still room for the post-pandemic recovery to continue.”