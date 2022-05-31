Dakota Street reconstruction begins today

Several blocks of North Dakota Street will be closed starting this week as reconstruction work begins.

North Dakota Street from Eighth Avenue Northeast to Railroad Avenue Southeast will be closed starting Tuesday, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Public Works Department.

Work, which includes reconstruction of Dakota Street, is expected to take much of the summer, Assistant City Engineer Stu Nelson said.

Reede Construction received the $2.63 million bid for the job.

This is one of two major projects planned this summer in Aberdeen. The other is is the continuation of a multi-phased replacement of the Kline Street storm drain.

The Kline Street storm drain is the primary storm drain that runs under much of Kline Street, but also runs east along 15th Avenue Southeast, then south again on Dakota Street.

Work this year will replace the storm drain on South Dakota Street from 15th Avenue Southeast to 17th Avenue Southeast. The $1.8 million bid went to B&B Contracting. Nelson said that work is expected to start in July.