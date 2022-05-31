ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Briefs: ODOT plans road projects in Sandusky, Ottawa counties

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
BOWLING GREEN — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced upcoming projects in Sandusky and Ottawa counties.

U.S. 6, between CR 128 and Brush Street , will experience lane restrictions for US 6/US 20/State Street interchange reconfiguration.

Eastbound US 20 ramp to westbound/southbound US 6 will be closed for reconstruction beginning June 6 through mid-August. The detour will be West State Street to Oak Harbor Road to westbound US 6/20 to southbound Ohio 53.

Westbound/southbound U.S. 6 , from US 20 to Muskellunge Creek Road, will be closed beginning June 6 through June 9. The detour will be to continue eastbound on US 20 to Ohio 590 and left on Ohio 590 to US 6.\

Ohio 19 , between TR 127 and TR 83, Fremont, will be closed for two culvert replacements beginning June 6 through early August. The detour is US 20 to Ohio 590 to Ohio 105.

Oak Harbor to hold final fireworks fundraising efforts in June

OAK HARBOR — With just over a month until the Oak Harbor Independence Day Celebration on July 3, the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce is making the final push to reach its fundraising goal to support the fireworks show this year.

Due to a 30% increase in costs due to supply chain issues, the chamber reached out to the community for support to ensure that the event could continue. The chamber has reached approximately 75% of its goal. The community still has an opportunity to support in the following ways:

• The Oak Harbor Lions Club will host another sandwich sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the fireworks fund and can be purchased at the Oak Harbor Hardware’s Mill Street parking lot.

Similar to years past, the community can purchase paper stars through the end of June at both Community Markets and Friendship Sunoco in Oak Harbor. Stars can be purchased for $1, $5 or $10.

Monetary donations may also be dropped off or mailed to the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce at 161 W. Water St.

Ottawa County Board of Elections to meet

OAK HARBOR — The Ottawa County Board of Elections will meet Wednesday for a regular board meeting and to conduct the post-election audit of the 2022 Primary Election.  The audit and board meeting will be held at the Board of Elections office located at 8444 W. Ohio. 163,  in the Veterans Memorial Building.

.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: News Briefs: ODOT plans road projects in Sandusky, Ottawa counties

