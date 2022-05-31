ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands turn out for 41st Annual Walleye Festival

By Sheri Trusty
 4 days ago

PORT CLINTON — The scent of deep-fried Twinkies, tomato-topped tacos and, of course, golden-crusted fish filled the air as about 25,000 people daily attended the 41st Annual Walleye Festival this weekend . They came for the amusement rides, carnival games, live music, vendors, kids’ fishing derby and Saturday’s Grande Parade.

The Walleye Festival, which is hosted by Main Street Port Clinton, is the fourth largest festival in Ohio, said Main Street Port Clinton President Nicole Kochensparger.

“The Walleye Festival is the official kickoff of summer for many people,” Kochensparger said. “The kids are getting out of school. The snowbirds are coming back. Everybody’s coming to our beautiful lake.”

Festival is unofficial state of summer

The festival serves as a major fundraiser for Main Street Port Clinton, which supports and promotes the city’s downtown.

“We’re a nonprofit, and all the money goes back to downtown Port Clinton, so a lot of locals and businesses support the festival because of that,” Kochensparger said.

The festival hosted more than 130 vendors selling everything from clothing and toys to pain relievers and home improvement products. Among the vendors was Wretched Innovations, a new Port Clinton business that specializes in game development, streaming, and 3D and 2D animation. The Wretched Innovations Digital Studio is under construction in the former Hazzard’s Body Shop on Sand Road.

“We’re creating our own video game, ‘Driver’s Revenge,’ and we’ll eventually start selling it. It’s a vehicle combat game,” said Ross Hazzard, who owns Wretched Innovations with Kristine and Morgan Hazzard. “We’re family-owned and operated, and we can create digital art (for marketing ).”

Balooka’s Party Town, in Bellevue, brought their mobile “stuff your own animal” stuffing machine to the festival, giving kids the opportunity to create custom plushies throughout the weekend.

Regional vendors roll out their goods at festival

“We also offer balloon arches and columns, party supplies and balloon art,” said Nancy Green, who owns Balooka’s Party Town with her daughter, Heather Tea. “Kids can come to our shop to make stuffed animals, or we can bring the stuffing machine to parties.”

Project Noelle, which supports children affected by the opioid epidemic, raised money at the festival through hair painting, cookbooks sales, and raffle tickets.

“We’re having a fundraiser and getting the word out about Project Noelle,” said volunteer Laura White. “We’re letting people know that this summer we’re having our first summer luau in Ottawa County on Aug. 6. We’ll have hot dogs and chips and games so kids affected by the epidemic can be around their peers.”

The Ottawa County Republican Party hosted a tent at the festival and also participated in Saturday morning’s Grande  Parade.

JR Majewski, congressional candidate for the 9th District, said the festival was a way to connect with locals.

“My entire campaign is based on transparency and availability. If I can’t take time to come out to the festival with all these people, how can they expect to see me when I’m in office?” Majewski said.

As an Air Force veteran, the Memorial Day weekend festival held special significance for Majewski.

“As the people are out celebrating, I’m confident they have our veterans in mind and are honoring our vets on Memorial Day,” he said.

On Saturday afternoon, Port Clinton Mayor Mike Snider was happy about the overwhelming turnout for the Walleye Festival.

“So far, it’s great,” Snider said. “The crowds are huge, the food is delicious, the music is great, and the beer is cold.”

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Thousands turn out for 41st Annual Walleye Festival

#Balloon Art#Carnival Games#Walleye#Toys#Fish#Twinkies#Grande Parade#Wretched Innovations#Hazzard
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

