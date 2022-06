PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - High pressure will build across the region over the next few days bringing plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions. Overnight showers will come to an end ahead of sunrise this morning, setting us up with a comfortable workday. Temperatures will run in the mid 50′s to lower 60′s throughout the morning commute. Make sure to have the sunglasses handy, as sunny to mostly sunny skies will dominate the forecast for the next few days. Temperatures will run a few degrees below our average of 79 degrees, with most of the region reaching the mid 70′s this afternoon. As we head towards the weekend, temperatures will slowly climb into the lower 80′s.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO