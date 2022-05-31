ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WW2 Luger among 74 firearms handed into police in Leicestershire

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA World War Two Luger was among dozens of illegal guns anonymously handed in to police in Leicestershire during a two-week firearms amnesty. Rifles, handguns, air pistols, revolvers and imitation firearms were left at police stations across the county. The...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 24

From Illinois too
4d ago

Yes.... give your historical, collectible, antiques to the government. Brilliant. 🙄🤨

Reply
17
Bob Fortini
4d ago

So where's the Luger don't see it on the table. OK locker inspection who's got the Luger ?

Reply(3)
10
Eugene Easterling
3d ago

Awhile back a woman went to trade in what she thought was an AK 47 just to be informed by the cop there that it was in fact a rare stg 44 and is worth a lot of money and convinced her NOT to give it away! That was awesome of that cop! Some people are brainwashed into believing police love to see us trading in weapons but in reality there are MANY that think people are absolutely crazy for doing so! The thing is that they can't give their opinion while they are on the clock!

Reply
3
