WW2 Luger among 74 firearms handed into police in Leicestershire

Here are some tips on how to stay under the law enforcement radar by avoiding common minor (and not so minor) infractions that can get you pulled over and ticketed. No one likes getting pulled over. But it does happen every now and then and your best recourse is always to remain calm, do as you are told, be respectful and make the best of an unpleasant situation that could turn worse very quickly.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO