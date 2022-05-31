Newly renovated Newtown Theatre to present first storytelling event
The historic Newtown Theatre will present “An Afternoon of Storytelling: Tales of Risk and Transformation” at 2 p.m. June 12, featuring five engaging storytellers exploring the human experience in all its pathos and joy.
Storytellers include:
- Robin Moore, who has told stories to more than 1 million people and has presented more than 5,000 storytelling programs in a variety of settings. He was named National Storyteller of the Year and Author of the Year by the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association.
- Ed Stivender, a former teacher called the “Robin Williams of storytelling.”
- Bill and David Mettler, brothers who together are known as "Quiet Riot." The brothers’ collection of eclectic life experiences inspires their storytelling.
- Charlotte Blake Alston, who has spent more than 30 years sharing traditional and contemporary stories from African and African American oral and cultural traditions.
- Debra Pieri, an award-winning educator who has been telling stories for 41 years.
Tickets are available at TheNewtownTheatre.com for $15 per person or $12 for theatre members. Any remaining tickets will be sold for $20 at the door on the day of the show. This is not a children’s storytelling event.
The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.
