Newly renovated Newtown Theatre to present first storytelling event

The historic Newtown Theatre will present “An Afternoon of Storytelling: Tales of Risk and Transformation” at 2 p.m. June 12, featuring five engaging storytellers exploring the human experience in all its pathos and joy.

Storytellers include:

Robin Moore, who has told stories to more than 1 million people and has presented more than 5,000 storytelling programs in a variety of settings. He was named National Storyteller of the Year and Author of the Year by the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association.

Ed Stivender, a former teacher called the “Robin Williams of storytelling.”

Bill and David Mettler, brothers who together are known as "Quiet Riot." The brothers’ collection of eclectic life experiences inspires their storytelling.

Charlotte Blake Alston, who has spent more than 30 years sharing traditional and contemporary stories from African and African American oral and cultural traditions.

Debra Pieri, an award-winning educator who has been telling stories for 41 years.

Tickets are available at TheNewtownTheatre.com for $15 per person or $12 for theatre members. Any remaining tickets will be sold for $20 at the door on the day of the show. This is not a children’s storytelling event.

The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.

