ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Newly renovated Newtown Theatre to present first storytelling event

By Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TvuG_0fvTtfYk00

The historic Newtown Theatre will present “An Afternoon of Storytelling: Tales of Risk and Transformation” at 2 p.m. June 12, featuring five engaging storytellers exploring the human experience in all its pathos and joy.

Storytellers include:

  • Robin Moore, who has told stories to more than 1 million people and has presented more than 5,000 storytelling programs in a variety of settings. He was named National Storyteller of the Year and Author of the Year by the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association.
  • Ed Stivender, a former teacher called the “Robin Williams of storytelling.”
  • Bill and David Mettler, brothers who together are known as "Quiet Riot." The brothers’ collection of eclectic life experiences inspires their storytelling.
  • Charlotte Blake Alston, who has spent more than 30 years sharing traditional and contemporary stories from African and African American oral and cultural traditions.
  • Debra Pieri, an award-winning educator who has been telling stories for 41 years.

Tickets are available at TheNewtownTheatre.com for $15 per person or $12 for theatre members. Any remaining tickets will be sold for $20 at the door on the day of the show. This is not a children’s storytelling event.

The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.

Inside the renovated Newtown Theatre:Renovated Newtown Theatre ready for debut after pandemic close, upgrades

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newtown, PA
Entertainment
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Moore
Person
Robin Williams
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy