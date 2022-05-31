ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash near GVSU

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7npG_0fvTrBLU00

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-car crash near Grand Valley State University’s campus early Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on 48th Avenue near the intersection of Luce Street in Georgetown Township, near GVSU’s Allendale campus.

Investigators believe a black Mercury Milan was heading southbound on 48th Avenue when the driver lost control, went into a ditch and rolled several times. All three people inside were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the vehicle, according to OCSO.

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Their names were not released Tuesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Two Hospitalized in Three-Vehicle I-96 Crash

POLKTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 4, 2022) – Two passengers in a three-vehicle crash between Coopersville and Nunica were injured on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to westbound I-196 near 88th Avenue just before 11 PM. That was where a SUV, driven by a 23-year-old South Lyon man, was apparently distracted and sideswiped a sedan, causing it to roll over and be hit by another vehicle.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Gvsu#Traffic Accident#Mercury Milan#Ocso
WWMTCw

Missing Allegan County teen found

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A 19-year-old reported missing in Allegan County who may have been endangered was found Friday, hours after investigators asked the public to help look for the teen. Jay Patmos, 19, of Hamilton, was last seen Thursday. He was found safe before 2 p.m. Friday, according to...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

86-year-old Kentwood woman dies in accidental drowning

KENTWOOD, Mich. — An elderly Kentwood resident has died in an accidental drowning Thursday night. The Kentwood Police Department says it happened near Eastern Avenue and 59th Street after 10 p.m. The victim is described as an 86-year-old resident of a nearby elderly care facility. We’re told she died...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Man killed in SE Grand Rapids shooting identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a southeast Grand Rapids shooting on Monday has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Marcell Depriest Ross was killed in the area of Dallas Avenue and Fisk Road on the morning of Monday, May 30. Ross’s death has been...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy