Egypt's Jan-April natural gas, LNG export revenues reach $3.892 bln -data

CAIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export revenues rose by 98% to $3.892 billion in the first four months of 2022, data from the petroleum ministry seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Revenue from natural gas exports increased by 768% to $3.959 billion in 2021 compared with $456 million in 2020, according to the data.

Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, Writing by Moataz Mohamed

