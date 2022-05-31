ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mom's Morning Minute: Organizing at the end of the school year

By Heather Abraham
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Smim_0fvTr61600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvQrI_0fvTr61600
Mom's Morning Minute: End of school year organizing 01:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With kids getting ready to wrap up the school year, that means they'll be cleaning out their desks and bringing home all of their projects and work.

Here are some tips to help you get through the tall task, with some help from Happy Lark Home Organizing.

They suggest finding a place to put everything until you have time to sort through it all.

For school supplies, see what can be saved and used for next year.

Other items can be set aside to be used for summer crafts -- and using a designated bin or cart is perfect for those days when the kids are bored!

For paperwork and projects, Happy Lark suggests making two piles, one for important things, and another for things that can be thrown away or recycled.

Keep in mind, you may need a third pile for those 'maybe' items to come back and revisit later on.

For everything you decide to keep, having a folder for each year of school will help you be able to store the items your kids love and want to keep.

When it comes to backpacks, lunch boxes, and water bottles, evaluate the items for wear and tear. See if you can recycle or repurpose the items if they've seen better days.

For more information from Happy Lark Home Organizing, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

JA BizTown provides unique program for students

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — It was supposed to start in early 2020, but then the pandemic hit. Junior Achievement BizTown, which offers a unique, life-like program for students, had to be put on hold. Its doors are now open, and thousands of students are getting a hands-on experience that they wouldn't get in a classroom.It's an experience some are saying proves it's not easy being an adult."I don't want to have to pay like taxes and bills and stuff like that," said Emily Mitch, a student in the Penn Trafford School District. But they are, thanks to JA BizTown, a program that...
CBS Pittsburgh

Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank hosting baby formula distribution on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Parents in need of baby formula will soon get relief. The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank will hand out formula to families today. The distribution will take place at the diaper bank's warehouse in Point Breeze from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The non-profit is also giving out free hygiene products for women.Also, more formula is one the way. The Food & Drug Administration approved the import of 1.3 million cans of Gerber formula from Mexico. The "Good Start Gentle" formula cans will be imported from July through October. That will be enough to make 33 million eight-ounce infant bottles. The supply is expected to be sold on Gerber's website and through key retailers.
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Passavant nurse admits to stealing painkillers from patients

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A nurse is being charged with stealing painkillers from patients. Crystal Miller of Aliquippa worked at UPMC Passavant in Cranberry Township.According to the Butler Eagle, coworkers found syringes and blood on the floor of a staff bathroom before finding Miller. They found Miller in a lethargic state and she nearly fell out of her chair. Police said she admitted to stealing the medication and covered it up by filling syringes with saline instead.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Licorice and Peaches are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________LicoriceAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Licorice came to Animal Friends when he was just 3-months-old. He is taking his time to adjust to shelter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Image of Markez Anger featured on 'wanted' billboards across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Marshals have a "wanted" sign on several billboards in Pittsburgh for a man charged in a deadly shooting. They hope it will help law enforcement find 23-year-old Markez Anger, who police said is responsible for the shooting death of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas last weekend. Thomas was killed in a drive-by shooting while inside a vehicle with his mother. Police said they were not the intended targets.Police have already arrested Londell Falconer, who drove the car used in the drive-by shooting, police said. Anger is charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and firearms offenses. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pride: List of activities planned for the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and organizers of activities around Pittsburgh are excited about this year's plans.  They expect 30,000 to 50,000 people to take part in events that range from a ball on the Andy Warhol Bridge to appearances from Pittsburgh native and award-winning actor Billy Porter."We listened to community, and we did exactly what they wanted," said Dena Stanley, this year's co-organizer for Pittsburgh Pride 2022 and the executive director and founder of TransYOUniting."Some folks wanted it downtown, so we made sure we had a little bit of it downtown. Some folks like what we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'We did what we needed to do:' William Penn Tavern makes the move to Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After nearly two decades of business in Shadyside, the William Penn Tavern has relocated. The long-time Shadyside bar now exists on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. It had to relocate after the building's landlord put in a new business. "We did what we needed to do to keep my 20 employees employed and came down to Lawrenceville, took over an existing establishment, and made our own place out of it," said Richard Rattner, the owner. Rattner said nothing about the restaurant has changed, just the location.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Legends of the comic book community coming to Pittsburgh as part of 3 Rivers Comicon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Comic book lovers are uniting in Pittsburgh this weekend! 3 Rivers Comicon is underway and comic book fans, cosplayers, creators, and vendors all are paced into the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. One of the biggest draws to the event is the cosplay parade. "There's going to be something you can find, there's all kinds of other nerd stuff to buy," said Joe Engel, 3 Rivers Comicon Regional Manager. "Some of these guys that are coming in are legends of the comic community. We also make a craft beer for the VIPs." Tickets are $16 for adults today and $13 on Sunday while a weekend pass is $25. More information on the event can be found on their website at this link.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County pools open for summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County pools are open for the summer. The Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool opened for the season Saturday. Pools are open daily from 11:30 until 7:30. The South Park Wave Pool is still closed. The county said it's undergoing concrete and maintenance work and will open later this summer. The county said it's still looking for lifeguards, who have to be at least 15 and have current lifeguard, first aid and CPR certifications. Positions start at $16 an hour, and training and certification are available for free. The Deer Lakes and Round Hill spray parks also opened Saturday and are open from 10 to 8. More information about the county's pools can be found online.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'I almost died': Lt. Gov. John Fetterman offers health update, saying stoke was 'completely preventable'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, now a Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, is offering an update on his health following a stroke and surgery to implant a pacemaker during last month's election.First learning of his A-fib diagnosis in 2017, Fetterman said he never followed up with his doctors or treatment and he calls that a mistake. "As my doctor said, I should have taken my health more seriously," Fetterman said in a statement. "The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn't come out of nowhere. Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride Month with a cautious optimism

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate accomplishments and point out what still needs to be done. Those two issues were the topic of discussion with two prominent members of the LGBTQIA+ community to get a hand on where we are. While we've come a long way, those accomplishments are tenuous and discrimination is still very real. As you watch the beautiful colors of the Pride parade through the city this weekend, know we have made progress. "We've come a mighty long way in terms of people understanding their gender identity and sexual orientation," said community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Animal Friends removes 13 dogs, 26 birds and 14 eggs from home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal Friends removed 13 dogs, 26 birds and 14 eggs from a home over the weekend. On its Facebook page, the organization said the rescue happened Saturday after it received multiple reports of animals living in unsanitary conditions. "Our Humane Society Police Officers, along with assistance from Animal Friends' Mass Rescue Team, spent hours upon hours safely removing the dogs and birds before bringing them back to Animal Friends for much needed medical care and treatment," the Facebook post said.Animal Friends did not provide an update on the conditions of the animals. No word on if the owner is facing any charges. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures make for a great outdoor Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let the nice weather continue! After some patchy morning fog, skies will be dry and sunny with highs only in the mid-70s with low humidity. Perfect weather for any outdoor plans including the Pittsburgh Pride March, Three Rivers Arts Festival, Humble Rumble, Beers of the Burgh Festival, and so much more! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSkies will remain clear overnight with lows falling back into the low 50s. Sunday will be another sunny day with highs a bit warmer in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Great pool...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gainey unveils plan to slow gun violence in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An impassioned Mayor Ed Gainey on Friday unveiled his plan to reduce gun violence across the city.Under the shadow of a sunny sky on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Gainey told a gathering of media at Beltzhoover Community Center how his administration would help make Pittsburgh safer.Complete with an easel and poster boards, Gainey's presentation focused on several key points. He talked about enforcing the right laws, and targeting the most serious threats to public safety. He also said his team will practice "focused deterrents" for the small amount of Pittsburgh's criminals who are committing the most serious...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaders call for crowd control on South Side to curb violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early morning shooting on the South Side Saturday has left some looking for new solutions on how to minimize the violence in the area.City Councilman Bruce Kraus said on a typical weekend night, there are between 1,200 to 1,500 people on Carson Street at any time.  "In that crowd could be anywhere between 500 to 700 handguns. Try to process that. That's what police are trying to deal with on a good day," Kraus said.  "There's a lot of people. I can't even count. Sometimes they're just roaming around, others are in large groups just talking,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pride March set for Saturday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pride celebrations are nothing new to the 412, but this year is expected to be more inclusive than ever. MORE ON PITTSBURGH PRIDE:Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride Month with a cautious optimismPittsburgh Pride: This year's events set to be more inclusive than ever beforePittsburgh Pride: List of activities planned for the weekendPittsburgh native Billy Porter will be the grand marshal for the march this morning, which begins on Grant Street. The march itself will start at 11 a.m. and there will be some traffic alerts commuters and those planning to come into town need to be aware of. Several streets, like parts of Grant Street, Liberty Avenue, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, and the Andy Warhol Bridge will be closed off during the march downtown. Once the march concludes on the North Shore, there will be more events at Stage AE. This year's events are expected to show out more than years past because organizers have said they want to make it the most diverse and inclusive celebration yet. They said this year is all about the power of the people and to bring flags, banners, and whatever you can to support.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pride: This year's events set to be more inclusive than ever before

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The celebration of Pride is nothing new to Pittsburgh, but in some ways, this year's events will take on a different hue.The event that is all about inclusion has turned a corner and is more about inclusion than ever before.KDKA's John Shumway reports that a couple of significant changes have been made for Pride in 2022.It's somewhat ironic that a segment of the Pride community has not felt welcomed in the past, but that is now history. Pride events throughout Pittsburgh have been incredibly colorful, but greatly limited in skin tone -- until now."We want to make sure...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Citiparks announces opening date for 11 pools, but lifeguard shortage still impacting operations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A shortage of lifeguards is restricting the operations at city swimming pools; however, city officials have now recruited enough to open 11 facilities for the summer.CitiParks will open 11 city pools on Saturday, June 18, city officials said. Those pools include:Ammon Bloomfield Jack Stack Highlard Magee Moore Ormsby Ream Riverview Schenley WestwoodCity officials said they have hired 107 lifeguards but need 180-200 to operate the pools at full capacity.Because staffing levels are still low, CitiParks said they won't be able to offer learn-to-swim lessons, water aerobics and swim team.These will be the pools' hours of operation:Monday - Friday12-1 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim 1-7 p.m. : Open Swim 7-7:45 p.m. : Adult Lap SwimSaturday, Sunday & Holidays (Holidays: Juneteenth Observance on 6/20, July 4th, and Labor Day)12-1 p.m. : Adult Lap Swim 1-5:45 p.m.:  Open Swim For more information on the pools, visit CitiParks website here. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

$10K reward offered for information on Marine's death in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help police solve a homicide case in Beaver County.Twenty-eight-year-old Sjavante Gilliam was a Marine who was killed in Aliquippa in 2016.Police said he was last seen at the Main Street Bar about five hours before he was found shot to death.  A Marine sniper who served in Afghanistan, Gilliam received a Purple Heart for being wounded in that country in 2010.The former Aliquippa Quips star was well known for his work as a youth football coach and left behind two children.  Anyone who knows anything about the case should contact Crime Solvers of Beaver County or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. 
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police decide to not lease new warehouse space

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are scrapping a plan to lease a new warehouse space. That deal would have cost the city more than $1 million over the next decade. The Public Safety Department now asked City Council to table the measure, which essentially scraps the plan. Pittsburgh Police are now reviewing options that are already internally available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy