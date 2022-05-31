Mom's Morning Minute: Organizing at the end of the school year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With kids getting ready to wrap up the school year, that means they'll be cleaning out their desks and bringing home all of their projects and work.

Here are some tips to help you get through the tall task, with some help from Happy Lark Home Organizing.

They suggest finding a place to put everything until you have time to sort through it all.

For school supplies, see what can be saved and used for next year.

Other items can be set aside to be used for summer crafts -- and using a designated bin or cart is perfect for those days when the kids are bored!

For paperwork and projects, Happy Lark suggests making two piles, one for important things, and another for things that can be thrown away or recycled.

Keep in mind, you may need a third pile for those 'maybe' items to come back and revisit later on.

For everything you decide to keep, having a folder for each year of school will help you be able to store the items your kids love and want to keep.

When it comes to backpacks, lunch boxes, and water bottles, evaluate the items for wear and tear. See if you can recycle or repurpose the items if they've seen better days.

