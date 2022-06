The Little Falls Public Library is pleased to announce an upcoming photography show and sale, in conjunction with this June’s upcoming Little Falls Art Walk, by the artist Stephanie Sheppard, from June 9th through July 29th in the library’s Community Room gallery space at 10 Waverly Pl, Little Falls. The gallery show will start with a “sneak peek” week from June 9th through the day of the Little Falls Art Walk on June 16th, with a reception on Saturday, June 18th from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. The reception will be free and open to the public, with light refreshment provided, in the library’s handicap-accessible Community Room space. The photos will be on sale, priced at $25 apiece, with all proceeds benefitting the Little Falls Public Library. Pieces purchased before the reception will be marked as such and available to be picked up after the reception, afterwards pieces will be available for purchase and immediate take-home, through its closing at July’s end.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO