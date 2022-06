2021-22 Team: Swift Current Broncos (WHL) NHL Central Scouting: 8th (among NA Goalies) Reid Dyck is an 18-year-old goalie who already has NHL-level size at 6-foot-4. He has an excellent combination of size, athleticism and mental fortitude that give him the potential to be an NHL goaltender. Dyck has surprisingly good speed and agility around his crease for a goalie of his size. He makes a lot of high effort saves on dangerous chances which is a skill that is hard to teach. His competitive nature and creativity make sure that he always has a chance to save the puck, even in extremely chaotic situations.

