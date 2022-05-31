ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDW3P_0fvTo5k400

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A cold front is sweeping across West Michigan, firing up showers and thunderstorms. Some of these may be on the strong to severe side, with strong wind gusts and hail being the primary concerns. A few scattered showers are possible into Wednesday morning, with dry skies for the majority of your day. A few stray showers are also possible early Thursday morning, with a nice mix of sun and clouds for Thursday afternoon and evening. It's going to feel much cooler for the rest of the work week, with high temperatures mainly in the lower 70s. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and storms; some storms possibly strong to severe. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Southwest/west winds 10 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Chance of a lingering early morning shower, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Feeling much more comfortable, with highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Slight chance of a passing shower or few sprinkles.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Strong to severe storms possible tonight

WEST MICHIGAN - A strong cold front off to our west will blast through the area tonight, which will likely generate a round of thunderstorms. It's possible some of these storms may be on the strong to severe side with large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps an isolated tornado. Make sure to download the FOX 17 weather app free so you can receive weather watches, warnings, and alerts!
State
Michigan State
manisteenews.com

Severe thunderstorms possible for most of Michigan

A shift in temperatures could produce scattered severe storms throughout the state May 31. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Lower Peninsula this morning, noting the potential for severe scattered thunderstorms, capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to one inch in diameter.
Lincoln Report

4 Incredible Places to Visit in Michigan

Michigan is a truly diverse state, offering something for everyone's interests and tastes. Whether you're an outdoorsy type who loves kayaking, camping, and hiking under the endless blue skies, or you prefer to indulge in stately museums and critically acclaimed performances, Michigan has something to offer.
Weather
Environment
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 major construction projects to begin Tuesday in Metro Detroit

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The orange barrels are out in full force across Metro Detroit, and it will only worsen with two major construction projects set to get underway Tuesday. The closure will last until the end of June. “These streets are rough enough,” a man told Local 4....
