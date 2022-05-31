Jesse McCartney is coming to perform in Myrtle Beach this Friday. Tickets are still available

Singer, song-writer, actor Jesse McCartney is performing at the Myrtle Beach House of Blues this Friday, June 6, and tickets are still available.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are ranging from $22 to $45.

The New Stage Tour 2022 has McCartney traveling the country performing songs from his new album called “New Stage.”

People from their mid twenties to late thirties may know McCartney either from his solo music career, his role in the Dream Street band or from the show, “All My Children,” where he played the character, JR Chandler, according to IMDb .