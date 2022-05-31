ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Jesse McCartney is coming to perform in Myrtle Beach this Friday. Tickets are still available

By Bryn Eddy
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

Singer, song-writer, actor Jesse McCartney is performing at the Myrtle Beach House of Blues this Friday, June 6, and tickets are still available.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are ranging from $22 to $45.

The New Stage Tour 2022 has McCartney traveling the country performing songs from his new album called “New Stage.”

People from their mid twenties to late thirties may know McCartney either from his solo music career, his role in the Dream Street band or from the show, “All My Children,” where he played the character, JR Chandler, according to IMDb .

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

