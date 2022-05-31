ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabian Edition of ‘The Office’ in the Works

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
It may be almost a decade since its doors shuttered in the U.S. and nearly 20 years since it drew to a close in the U.K., but Saudi Arabia will soon be getting its own remake of The Office .

BBC Studios, which owns the format rights, and MBC Studios, the production arm of Saudi-owned Middle East satellite giant MBC, have unveiled Al Maktab , the first Arabic-language version of the long-running and award-winning comedy series.

Set to begin filming later this month, the series will star Saleh Abuamrh as Malik Al-Tumaifi, the comically self-absorbed David Brent/Michael Scott character at the center of the show, with the comedy shifting from a paper merchant to a courier services company. Also joining the cast of Al Maktab are Fahad Albutairi, Nawaf Alshobaili, Saad Aziz, Adhwa Fahad, Razan Mansour, Reem Busati, Hisham Hawsawi and others. The series will be directed by renowned Egyptian filmmaker Hisham Fathi, with Alessandro Martella as director of photography (DoP) and Aflam Productions’ Shadi Mcdad as producer.

“Although office working may look slightly different for many of us in 2022, the familiarity of these well-observed characters as they navigate petty rivalries, moments of friendship and humor, and a boss that sometimes makes a fool of themselves still rings just as true,” said André Renaud, SVP format sales for BBC Studios. “I’m sure audiences in the Middle East and the Gulf will take Malik and his team to their hearts as much as audiences did with David Brent in the UK over twenty years ago.”

The 20-part series will broadcast on MBC’s TV channels, and via its streaming platform Shahid VIP, later this year.

“Audiences around the world, including in the MENA region, are no strangers to The Office , and given its huge success over the past two decades, it’s incredibly exciting for us to now be bringing the very first Arabic version of the comedy to MBC’s screens very soon,” said Zeinab Abul Alsamh, general manager of MBC Studios KSA. “ Al Maktab features a very talented cast from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond who will bring the stories of this eccentric group of colleagues and their boss to life, reimagined for Middle Eastern and Gulf audiences for the very first time. It’s definitely one for the history books.”

Since it was first devised by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, The Office has been adapted into Canadian, Chilean, French, Indian and Polish editions. The MBC deal marks the 12th international sale of the format.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘EO’ Heading to U.S. With Sideshow, Janus Films

EO, Jerzy Skolimowski’s drama told through the eyes of a former circus donkey that became one of the breakout hits of Cannes, where it premiered in the official competition and won the Jury Prize, has found a home in North America. Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired North American rights to the film, marking their first collaboration since teaming on the domestic release of another major Cannes breakout, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, which would win the Oscar for best international feature (one of four nominations), gross more than $2.3 million in North America, and claim international feature wins at the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Butterfly Vision’ (‘Bachennya Metelyka’): Film Review | Cannes 2022

Lilya (Rita Burkovska), a soldier in the Ukrainian army, returns home with a horrific case of PTSD and more after she is captured by enemy soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern front. Inevitably, given the subject, viewers are likely to find Butterfly Vision (Bachennya Metelyka) disturbing, but it’s also an unexpectedly hopeful drama, a fine feature debut for Maksym Nakonechnyi who trained in TV and shorts. Although the film was already in post-production in 2021, well before the Russian army invaded, and Lilya’s captors are clearly described as Ukrainian separatists, this affecting work feels even more relevant given how much the war...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Owen Wilson’s ‘Secret Headquarters’ Family Pic Heads to Paramount+

The Owen Wilson-starrer Secret Headquarters, a family action-comedy for Paramount and Jerry Bruckheimer, is headed straight-to-streaming on Paramount+. The superhero film will exclusively debut on the streaming platform this August in the U.S. and Canada, and in select international markets where Paramount+ is available. Secret Headquarters was previously set to hit theaters on Aug. 5, 2022.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Pays Tribute to Late Director Tony Scott'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Glen Powell Explains How His Disinterest For Initial Sequel Character Inspired Hangman ReworkArden Cho Says She Turned Down 'Teen Wolf' Movie Over Pay Inequity, Hopes for "More Equality in...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve to Receive Venice Film Festival Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement

French icon Catherine Deneuve is set to add another lifetime achievement honor to her already well-stocked awards cabinet. The acclaimed actress will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where her 1967 drama Belle de Jour won the Golden Lion in 1967.More from The Hollywood ReporterJerzy Skolimowski's Cannes Jury Prize Winner 'EO' Heading to U.S. With Sideshow, Janus FilmsWarner Bros. Discovery-BT Sports Joint Venture Deal Being Probed by U.K. Competition WatchdogDisney+ Hotstar Leads Q1 Subscriber Growth in Southeast Asia (Study) “It is a joy to receive this prestigious award at the Venice Festival, which I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Christopher Landon to Write, Direct ‘Arachnophobia’ Remake for Amblin Partners (Exclusive)

Christopher Landon ain’t afraid of no spiders. Landon, the writer-director behind horror hits Happy Death Day and Freaky, has been tapped to write and direct Amblin Partner’s remake of Arachnophobia.More from The Hollywood ReporterKathryn Newton on 'Map of Tiny Perfect Things' and Golfing with Bill MurrayJessica Rothe on 'All My Life' and Wanting a 'Happy Death Day' and 'Freaky' CrossoverFilmmaker Christopher Landon on 'Freaky' and the Marketing Challenge of 'Happy Death Day 2U' James Wan and his Atomic Monster cohort Michael Clear are producing the feature project along with Amblin, while Frank Marshall, the Jurassic World franchise producer who made his directorial...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Pays Tribute to Late Director Tony Scott

As the final credits roll on Top Gun: Maverick, fans will see a familiar name appear in a memorial dedication: Tony Scott, director of the original Top Gun, who took his own life in August 2012. More than a decade ago, when talks about a sequel began, Scott was a part of the conversation; now, in 2022, his presence is still being felt. “He’s with us now and watching over us and it’s sad he can’t be here but I think [sequel director] Joe [Kosinski] did a phenomenal job of taking a leap from what Tony did,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer told THR at the film’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok to Launch Subscription Comedy Docuseries With Pearpop

TikTok is launching a subscription comedy series, hosted by the creator Jericho Mencke, that will stream exclusively on the company’s live video platform. In the series, Finding Jericho, Mencke will host comedic interviews with a range of characters — including a clown from Craigslist — as he explores broad themes like laughter, hobbies and confidence. The show is produced by Pearpop, the creator content and collaboration platform co-founded by Cole Mason, Spencer Markel and Guy Oseary. Pearpop executives Zack Bernstein and Austin Sokol, as well as Mencke, serve as executive producers.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: How TikTok Creators Anna Sitar and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stranger Things 4’ Sends Kate Bush 1985 Song “Running Up That Hill” Soaring on Spotify

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush’s classic 1985 single, has received an explosion of new interest thanks to its use in the recently premiered fourth season of Stranger Things. And while next week’s Billboard charts will reflect its overall surge, new data from Spotify demonstrates the Netflix series’ impact on its streaming totals thus far. According to data collected by Spotify on Monday, “Running Up That Hill” posted an 8,700 percent increase in global streams compared to its total on Thursday, the day prior to the Stranger Things season four premiere on Netflix. Meanwhile, the song’s U.S....
CELEBRITIES
