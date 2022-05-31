Is ‘Watcher’ Star Maika Monroe the Scream Queen of a Generation?
By Laura Bradley
TheDailyBeast
4 days ago
Shot in Bucharest and immersed in ice-cold blues and grays, Chloe Okuno’s new stalker thriller, Watcher, is the sort of film that can chill you to the bone even on a warm, sunny day. In Maika Monroe’s case, the shivers were quite literal. “Every day, oh my...
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside the Duchess of Cornwall as they made their way to Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour – and two of the siblings shared a very cheeky moment while travelling in their carriage!. While...
Elton John has opened up about his health after fans feared for his well-being following photos of him in a wheelchair. The 74-year-old was pictured being pushed in a wheelchair at Leipzig Airport in Germany earlier this week, but Elton has reassured fans that he is in "top health" in a statement he shared on Instagram on Thursday.
On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.
Stranger Things has introduced youngsters to a number of topics from the 1980s zeitgeist: little films like E.T. and Ghostbusters, the ever-popular bowl cut hairstyle, and now, Kate Bush’s seminal hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).”. Kiddos from all over the world are discovering Bush’s...
The face behind the sweetest little logo around has just passed away. Ann Turner Cook, whose bright eyes and bubbly cheeks are known from the Gerber baby logo, has died at age 95. Gerber shared the sad news on its Instagram post on Friday afternoon with images of Cook now, as well as back in her modeling days. “Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies,” Gerber wrote. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.” Cook was a wee 5-month-old when her neighbor doodled a sketch that would later be submitted to Gerber’s contest for a marketing campaign for their beloved baby food, AP reported. It was such a hit that it’s been used in the company’s advertising since 1931—though Gerber kept the baby’s identity a secret until the 1970s.
