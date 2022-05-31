Is ‘Watcher’ Star Maika Monroe the Scream Queen of a Generation?

The face behind the sweetest little logo around has just passed away. Ann Turner Cook, whose bright eyes and bubbly cheeks are known from the Gerber baby logo, has died at age 95. Gerber shared the sad news on its Instagram post on Friday afternoon with images of Cook now, as well as back in her modeling days. “Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies,” Gerber wrote. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.” Cook was a wee 5-month-old when her neighbor doodled a sketch that would later be submitted to Gerber’s contest for a marketing campaign for their beloved baby food, AP reported. It was such a hit that it’s been used in the company’s advertising since 1931—though Gerber kept the baby’s identity a secret until the 1970s.

