Alyssa Milano: Biden Must Do More to Protect Abortion Rights

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) warned that the American people don’t need “feckless leaders who humiliate the nation,” condemning members of his own party and the platforms that enable them in a speech Thursday night. He said that the “Blame America First” stance was once a product of progressives, but that is changing. “What’s different now is that we have so many on the right who have joined them,” he said at the Reagan presidential library in Southern California. “We Republicans, we have a big choice to make. We can either continue to drift as a party that exists increasingly as a vehicle for the grievances of the angriest, oldest folk or we can be a future-focused party of 2030, with policies centered on the future of work and the future of war.” He then went in on Fox News and other cable TV news channels for being the platform to peddle discontent. “The median age of an MSNBC viewer, what do you think it is? Sixty-eight. CNN, basically the same. Fox evening programming has an even more geriatric audience,” he said. “Politicians who spend all day shouting in Congress so they can spend all night shouting on cable, they’re peddling crack. Most of it to people who are already addicted, but also with some glittery hopes of finding a new, angry octogenarian out there.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO