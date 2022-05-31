ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Alyssa Milano: Biden Must Do More to Protect Abortion Rights

By Alyssa Milano
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just about a half-century ago, things were looking up for women in America. In 1972, Congress passed the Equal Rights Amendment, which upon ratification by 38 states would enshrine constitutional equality for all of us. And then, in 1973, the Supreme Court ensured women would have the freedom to control our...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 6

John Perry
4d ago

Ms. Milano, your article offered no evidence or reasoning a) to establish that fetuses are not persons, b) to explain why, if the fetus is a person, a woman's right to control her own body was more important than the right of a living human being to be allowed to continue to live, or c) how responsibly to decide whether abortion is morally permissible if it cannot be established whether a fetus is or is not a person. You simply pretended that these questions do not exist. Some years ago, you proposed that women go on strike - that they deny sex to men - until men learn to respect women's autonomy. Apparently, your mode of advocacy has evolved from the unworkable to the specious. If you lack the ability to validly advance an argument, let me suggest that you return to your earlier approach. Although ludicrous, it possesses the advantage of making conception impossible, thereby obviating the necessity of resolving the question you so inadequately attempted to address in your article.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
TheDailyBeast

New York Prosecutors Are Zeroing In On Steve Bannon’s ‘We Build the Wall’ Fraud, CNN Reports

Former President Donald Trump’s pardon of his erstwhile adviser Steve Bannon will not cover charges that may be coming in New York against the man who many credit with elevating Trump to the White House. Manhattan prosecutors have subpoenaed a number of people in Bannon’s inner circle, according to CNN, which could mean they are getting close to charging Bannon over his fundraising efforts for the private Mexico border wall campaign dubbed We Build the Wall. Trump had pardoned Bannon for any federal charges over that fundraising as one of the last acts of his presidency, but the pardon would not cover state charges, CNN reports. The former adviser also faces federal contempt charges for his failure to comply with a subpoena for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon’s lawyer told CNN, “I am unaware of these matters.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Fuming Louie Gohmert Swears Gun-Loving Republicans ‘Have Hearts’

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) exploded Thursday during a House debate on gun control after Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) asked why lawmakers were there if they weren’t willing to do something to protect kids from school shootings. “To infer by rhetorical supposed questions—‘Who are you here for?’—we must be here for the gunman, is an outrage,” he fumed. “How dare you. You think we don’t have hearts?” The MAGA congressman said it wasn’t “very effective for the children” for Democrats to accuse Republicans of being complicit in murder—but, in the same breath, he said Democratic “ideas” in cities like Chicago and Philadelphia “create more murder” and “have been shown to get people killed.” He then called his Democratic colleagues “arrogant” for attributing shootings to “those of us that want to do things to stop it.” Since the Uvalde school massacre, Republicans like Gohmert have not advanced any piece of legislation that would “stop it.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Health Care Providers Sue Over Florida’s 15-Week Abortion Ban

Several Florida health providers filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging the state’s 15-week abortion ban. The providers are seeking an injunction that will prevent the law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks and has no exceptions for rape or incest, from taking effect on July 1. Though the law does have exceptions for fatal fetal abnormalities and life-threatening pregnancies, the lawsuit claims that it nonetheless “radically curtails” Floridians’ abortion rights. As of now, Florida allows the procedure until around 24 weeks. The plaintiffs argue that the law violates rights guaranteed by the Florida Constitution, whose privacy laws have long been interpreted as protecting abortion. In a press release, the Center for Reproductive Rights, one of the groups that filed the lawsuit on behalf of health care providers, said the ban would have “devastating” consequences not only for Floridians, but also for those who travel to the state for abortions.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Milano
TheDailyBeast

GOP Senator Ben Sasse Blasts His Own Party for ‘Peddling Crack’ of Grievances to ‘Addicted’ Geriatrics

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) warned that the American people don’t need “feckless leaders who humiliate the nation,” condemning members of his own party and the platforms that enable them in a speech Thursday night. He said that the “Blame America First” stance was once a product of progressives, but that is changing. “What’s different now is that we have so many on the right who have joined them,” he said at the Reagan presidential library in Southern California. “We Republicans, we have a big choice to make. We can either continue to drift as a party that exists increasingly as a vehicle for the grievances of the angriest, oldest folk or we can be a future-focused party of 2030, with policies centered on the future of work and the future of war.” He then went in on Fox News and other cable TV news channels for being the platform to peddle discontent. “The median age of an MSNBC viewer, what do you think it is? Sixty-eight. CNN, basically the same. Fox evening programming has an even more geriatric audience,” he said. “Politicians who spend all day shouting in Congress so they can spend all night shouting on cable, they’re peddling crack. Most of it to people who are already addicted, but also with some glittery hopes of finding a new, angry octogenarian out there.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

‘I Am Willing to Go to Jail for This’: Peter Navarro Dishes to Ari Melber After Suing Jan. 6 Committee

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday spoke at length to MSNBC host Ari Melber about a lawsuit he has filed against the Justice Department and the House Jan. 6 committee after the DOJ subpoenaed him for documents and testimony. Navarro has indicated he will refuse, saying the subpoena demanded “fruit of the poisonous tree.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Moves to Ban Transition Care for Transgender Youths, People of Any Age on Medicaid

The DeSantis administration on Thursday moved to bypass the state legislature and in effect ban all transition-related care for transgender minors and people of any age on Medicaid, according to a letter obtained by NBC News to the state board regulating doctors and whose members are appointed by the governor. The move, reporter Marc Caputo notes, came “hours after another state agency issued a 46-page report to justify banning Medicaid coverage for transgender people of any age who want puberty blockers, hormone therapies, or gender-assignment surgery.” Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who oversees the Health Department, wrote that “the scientific evidence supporting these complex medical interventions is extraordinarily weak” and asked the board to establish a “standard of care,” a process that could take months.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Is It Time for Me to Leave America?

I’ve caught myself asking my wife this question several times over the past year. We were both born and raised in America, a country of opportunity for our immigrant parents who left Pakistan with little more than hope and belief in a dream that anyone, even brown-skinned Muslims, with some luck and hard work, could make it and be accepted. But that dream is becoming a nightmare.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#American
TheDailyBeast

I’m Pro-Second Amendment. But if the Libs Want to Get Rid of It, Here’s What They’d Have to Do.

Gun-control advocates in the United States are experiencing quite a bit of Canada envy, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week that he will be banning import, sales, and transfers of handguns. He also announced legislation to require citizens to turn over their “military-style assault weapons” in a mandatory buy-back program. As of now, there is no legal definition of “military-style assault weapon,” so Canadians with guns will presumably be alerted when they become criminals on a TBD basis.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Spanish Court Demands Pompeo Testify on Apparent Plot to Kill Assange

Donald Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been ordered to appear in a Spanish court to explain a possible U.S. government plot to kidnap and assassinate WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, ABC Spain reports, citing legal sources close to the case. Yahoo News broke the news of the alleged 2017 plot last September, reporting that Trump’s then-CIA Director Pompeo wanted revenge after WikiLeaks published a massive trove of sensitive CIA hacking tools. “They were seeing blood,” an ex- Trump national security official told Yahoo. Separately, Spain’s National Court has been probing a Spanish security firm that may have spied on Assange for the CIA while providing security for the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. National High Court Judge Santiago Pedraz agreed to summon Pompeo and former U.S. counterintelligence official William Evanina as witnesses to explain whether a plot was drawn up. They must appear in June and can testify via videoconference. Pompeo has not yet commented on the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy