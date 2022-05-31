ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County Planning to host safe streets program

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CF2uE_0fvTkbqn00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Do you want to receive training to make your community a safer place to walk and bike? If so, you have a great opportunity to check out a virtual program the Warren County Planning Department will offer on Tuesday, June 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

“Complete Streets” is an approach to planning, designing, and building streets that enables safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, and transit riders of all ages and abilities. In partnership with the New York State Department of Health, Urban Cycling Solutions is offering a free complete series and active transportation training to Warren County communities. This training includes detailed instruction on the complete array of “Complete Streets” topics.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Topics include:

  • Defining “Complete Streets”
  • Infrastructure
  • Establishing a policy framework
  • Implementing complete streets
  • Evaluating success
  • Education enforcement

This training was specifically designed for New York State communities, featuring data and case studies from across the state, and is meant to educate and empower local planning boards, public agency staff, and key community stakeholders.

Public comment sought on Quaker Road overhaul

This training is available to New York State communities thanks to generous support from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the New York State Department of Health. Email Ethan Gaddy at the Warren County Planning Department, at gaddye@warrencountyny.gov , if you are interested in participating and would like the zoom log-in information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs neighborhood dealing with spongy moth infestation

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warmer weather often means spending more time outside but for residents of one neighborhood in Saratoga Springs, an invasive moth is making spending time outdoors less than enjoyable. Many properties in the Geyser Crest development are covered in hundreds of the invasive spongy moth. “This year it’s like it exploded […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, NY
Government
County
Warren County, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bridge in Clifton Park to close for summer

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers that the Sitterly Road bridge over the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) in the Town of Clifton Park, will be closed from June 28 at midnight through September 12.
NEWS10 ABC

44th Freihofer’s Run for Women returns to Albany

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 44th Freihofer’s Run for Women hit the streets of downtown Albany Saturday morning. The race raises money and awareness for women’s health and fitness, empowering women and giving back to local organizations that do so much for the Capital Region. “Empowering women and giving them the chance to do something […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Urban Cycling Solutions#Quaker Road
NEWS10 ABC

Ticonderoga vying for a share of DRI funding

Downtown Revitalization funding is big news. For a city like Glens Falls, which was awarded $10 million in 2016, the ensuing years have been full of gifts to small businesses, and ambitions surrounding a farmer's market building that has changed in scale and scope since the start.
TICONDEROGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NEWS10 ABC

WSWHE BOCES names new superintendent

On Friday, Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES announced the appointment of a new District Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Turina Parker is stepping up to the position from her previous post as Assistant Superintendent for Educational and Support Programs.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy