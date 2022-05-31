Warren County Planning to host safe streets program

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Do you want to receive training to make your community a safer place to walk and bike? If so, you have a great opportunity to check out a virtual program the Warren County Planning Department will offer on Tuesday, June 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

“Complete Streets” is an approach to planning, designing, and building streets that enables safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, and transit riders of all ages and abilities. In partnership with the New York State Department of Health, Urban Cycling Solutions is offering a free complete series and active transportation training to Warren County communities. This training includes detailed instruction on the complete array of “Complete Streets” topics.

Topics include:

Defining “Complete Streets”

Infrastructure

Establishing a policy framework

Implementing complete streets

Evaluating success

Education enforcement

This training was specifically designed for New York State communities, featuring data and case studies from across the state, and is meant to educate and empower local planning boards, public agency staff, and key community stakeholders.

This training is available to New York State communities thanks to generous support from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the New York State Department of Health. Email Ethan Gaddy at the Warren County Planning Department, at gaddye@warrencountyny.gov , if you are interested in participating and would like the zoom log-in information.

