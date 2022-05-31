CMPD investigating third shooting in 3 weeks at south Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a third shooting in less than a month at an apartment complex on Deep Rock Circle in south Charlotte.

Shortly after 11:05 p.m. on Memorial Day, officers headed to Granite Pointe apartments, near the intersection of Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road, for a deadly weapon with injury call.

When police arrived, they found Demarcus Allen, 33, who had been shot in the parking lot. Officers and other first responders tried to save his life, but MEDIC said he died at the scene.

A neighbor who didn’t want to share her name told Channel 9 she’s fed up with the crime in the area.

“I want to move for the safety of my kids,” she said.

Neighbor Sonya McIntyre-Handy said she pushed for CMPD to install a surveillance tower even before the most recent shootings.

“It took a child getting shot, but it was on hold because they only have four in the city,” McIntyre-Handy said.

She also asked CMPD for more patrols in the area, which Channel 9 saw Tuesday morning at the complex.

But some of those officers said staffing issues within CMPD make policing the area more difficult. That’s why McIntyre-Handy and the other neighbor want the complex to implement its own overnight security.

“Put some undercover cars or somebody over here to work at night,” the neighbor said.

Until that happens though, McIntyre-Handy said she’s relying on CMPD to help keep her safe.

“The only thing you can do is have the enforcement of the laws and equal protection under the law is the law,” she said.

Police said they’re still investigating and couldn’t release any more information.

Channel 9 asked the management company of Granite Pointe apartments if it’s considering hiring private security. So far, we have not heard back.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. Detective Savelle is the lead detective assigned to the case. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or by clicking here.

About 40 minutes later on Monday night, police also responded to a shooting at a QuikTrip on Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte. At the scene, they found Donald Taylor, 21, who had been shot. He died at the scene, officers said.

A troubling trend

Since Mother’s Day, Channel 9 has reported at least two other shootings at that apartment complex. One of those also turned deadly.

On May 18, police said a 9-year-old was one of three people shot at the same complex. All three people are expected to make full recoveries.

Before that, on Mother’s Day, CMPD said someone shot and killed Maurice Paige Jr. at the apartment complex. Authorities said it happened around midnight.

Police said another person was shot and killed on that same street back in July 2021. In September, detectives said after investigating, they are not going to charge anyone in that case.

Channel 9 has asked if officers are planning to step up patrols in the area.

