LUNA 2.0 price recovers as Do Kwon may not go to prison. LUNA 2.0 price started its recovery after the bloodbath as Korean authorities revealed prison time may be unlikely for Do Kwon. The Terraform Labs CEO could instead be hit by fines and penalties from regulators and lawsuits from investors, on account of the colossal UST and LUNC (previously LUNA) crash.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO