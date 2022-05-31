2022 Concerts in the Park

In the heat of the night (market) Stroll under the stars and buy from a variety of local vendors as the Toledo Night Market kicks off its 2022 season. After holding an opening event in May at the Toledo Botanical Garden, the Night Market returns to the Toledo Farmers’ Market on Saturday, June 18. This open air event features dozens of sellers, food trucks and live music by 56Daze. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will help Unruly Arts, a local studio for artists of all ages and skill levels. $5, children 12 and under free. 525 Market St. 419-930-9880. toledonightmarket.com.

