ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022 Concerts in the Park

bgohio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department, title sponsor, B.G. Transit and supporting sponsors, BGSU Division of Student Affairs, Otterbein SeniorLife Pemberville, and Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial are...

www.bgohio.org

Comments / 0

Related
toledocitypaper.com

Big To Do – June 2022

Learn about Toledo’s seedy past with a ride on the 419 Brew Bus Prohibition and Bootlegger Tour, Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. Attendees will hear stories of the Glass City’s gangsters and the prohibition era, with stops at three local watering holes— Toledo Spirits, Six Fifths Distilling and Four Fires Meadery— to sample locally made beverages. $55 per person. 7-10pm. Departing from Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St. Reserve your seat at 419brewbus.com.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Poppers – June 2022

In the heat of the night (market) Stroll under the stars and buy from a variety of local vendors as the Toledo Night Market kicks off its 2022 season. After holding an opening event in May at the Toledo Botanical Garden, the Night Market returns to the Toledo Farmers’ Market on Saturday, June 18. This open air event features dozens of sellers, food trucks and live music by 56Daze. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will help Unruly Arts, a local studio for artists of all ages and skill levels. $5, children 12 and under free. 525 Market St. 419-930-9880. toledonightmarket.com.
TOLEDO, OH
bgohio.org

Inclusive Playground Groundbreaking

Wood County Plays is excited to announce a groundbreaking celebration for the new ‘RallyCap Sports Inclusive Playground at Carter Park’! Construction for the newest Inclusive Playground in Wood County will kick off with a groundbreaking on Thursday, June 2nd at 2 pm at Carter Park. The public and...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
mlivingnews.com

Six Patios to Love

We love Rosie’s patio because it is full of flowers, the soothing sound of water, laughter and there are even heaters, when needed. Noise level: Can be a bit noisy when crowded. Smoking on the patio? No. Element 112. 5735 N. Main Street, Sylvania. 419-517-1104. element112restaurant.com. Tues-Fri, 5-10pm. Sat,...
HOLLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Parks And Recreation#Concerts#Music#B G Transit
WTOL 11

ProMedica free movie nights begin June 18 at Promenade Park

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is bringing back free outdoor movie nights at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo. Pre-event features this summer will include concessions, activities from Imagination Station, music in the park and special attractions. There will be a rock climbing wall, zip-line, face painting and more. The schedule...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

The Pickwick Cafe offers small-town charm

BUCYRUS—If you’re looking for a place with small-town charm, look no further than Pickwick Place on Route 4, north of Bucyrus. In 2015 when Pickwick went up for sale, Kent and Laura Stuckey were approached about buying it, and they knew it was an offer they couldn’t turn down.
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

Doughbox Bakery announces new flavors for National Donut Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sauder Village is celebrating National Donut Day with special deals at the Doughbox Bakery. To encourage people to celebrate, Doughbox Bakery is offering $1.00 off a dozen round donuts. The bakery will be opened on June 3 from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. with the drive-thru window opening at 6:30 A.M.
TOLEDO, OH
putnamsentinel.com

Five share Senior of Year title

KALIDA — “Volunteering is an effective use of my time,” said Marge Tabler, Columbus Grove. She was one of five Putnam County residents honored on Tuesday, May 24, as Putnam County’s Senior Citizens of the Year. Kalida K of C Hall was the site for the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Drag Racing: Toledo food truck appears on Food Network series

Sugar Vermonte— the drag alter ego of David Gedert— wasn’t planning on going so big so soon with her new business, named “Maybe Cheese Born with It.” The Midwest’s first drag queen-owned mac and cheese food truck, the business began as a pop up concept in Toledo last summer for three months. Sugar and her team were just getting their feet wet and had barely started— then opportunity clicked into place.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks. “A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the...
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Cruise Night in Wauseon

Classic cars, custom cars, and other vehicles lined up on Fulton Street Tuesday, May 24 for Cruise Night in Wauseon. Cruise Nights are every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. with Super Cruise the third Tuesday of June, July and August from 6-9 p.m.
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

What BG historic sites need signs? Commission seeks input

The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission is planning to seek a grant for signs that would mark historic buildings and sites in Bowling Green. The group is also looking for residents who might be interested in helping choose what sites to highlight. The HPC discussed the issue during the May...
Great Lakes Now

Massive salmon farm gets green light from Ohio DNR

Despite overwhelming public opposition based on public comments received by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the agency approved a water withdrawal and consumptive use permit for Massachusetts-based Aquabounty on March 14. The permit will allow operators to pull about 28 million gallons from the Michindoh Aquifer to fill tanks...
OHIO STATE
fcnews.org

Large Delta annexation proposed

A large annexation of property to the Village of Delta could be on the horizon. A petition was filed May 16 to annex a total of 541 acres into the Village of Delta, Village Administrator Brad Peebles said at the most recent Delta Council meeting. The area is designated as the village’s 20-year growth area.
DELTA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy