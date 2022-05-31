TX Marine Warning and Forecast

The site's address may sound like it belongs to Greg Abbott, but none of the words or endorsements found at "governorgregabbott.com" were penned by the Texas politician or his staff. The website's actual owner is Toby Morton, 51, an Oklahoma-based former comedy writer who has previously written for such hit shows as "South Park" and "MADtv." In recent years Morton has begun building a series of campaign-like parody websites mocking Republican leaders like Abbott for their stances on guns, anti-transgender youth legislation and other political stunts Morton considers regressive and dangerous.

