ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

TX Marine Warning and Forecast

SFGate
 4 days ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Southeast...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
SFGate

88 arrests in central California street gang crackdown

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A street gang crackdown in central California resulted in 88 arrests and the seizure of 58 firearms, state officials said Thursday. Those arrested this month in Stockton are suspected in a series of violent crimes, including robberies and at least two homicides, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said in a statement.
SFGate

Nevada tribe faces water, environment, cultural challenges

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Cathy Williams-Tuni looks over the Lahontan Valley from Rattlesnake Hill. Small houses and fields of alfalfa sit on the valley floor, where long irrigation canals flow with water. Williams-Tuni, the chair of the Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of the Fallon Reservation and Colony, points in the direction...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

California US House races could help tilt power in Congress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s primary on Tuesday will set the stage for a November election where a handful of U.S. House seats in the Los Angeles area and Central Valley will help determine which party controls Congress. Democrats dominate California politics but the Republican Party retains pockets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Coastal Waters#Small Craft Advisory#Mariners#Seas
SFGate

'South Park' writer creates parody campaign websites mocking Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, other Republicans

The site's address may sound like it belongs to Greg Abbott, but none of the words or endorsements found at "governorgregabbott.com" were penned by the Texas politician or his staff. The website's actual owner is Toby Morton, 51, an Oklahoma-based former comedy writer who has previously written for such hit shows as "South Park" and "MADtv." In recent years Morton has begun building a series of campaign-like parody websites mocking Republican leaders like Abbott for their stances on guns, anti-transgender youth legislation and other political stunts Morton considers regressive and dangerous.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy