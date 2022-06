RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County ABC Store is slated to open at Raleigh’s North Hills later this year, according to Kane Realty Corporation. “We realized over the past year that there are underserved areas within the county where new store locations could serve a broader population,” said Bryan Hicks, general manager of Wake County ABC. “The North Hills community was one of those areas that immediately popped up on our radar. We look forward to serving this growing part of Raleigh by opening for service later this year.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO