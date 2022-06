Dr. James “Jim” Lea, Jr., Professor Emeritus, Middle Tennessee State University passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born on March 17, 1941, in Lebanon, Tennessee. Growing up in Birmingham, AL, and Lebanon, he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1959, valedictorian of his class. He received a B.S. degree in mathematics from Tennessee Tech in 1963 and an M.S. degree in mathematics from Tech in 1965, the first person to receive that degree.

