Earnings Scheduled For May 31, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.24 million.

• Kirkland's KIRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $110.46 million.

• Yunji YJ is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ucloudlink Group UCL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.19 million.

• Nordic American Tankers NAT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.84 million.

• EHang Holdings EH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Burning Rock Biotech BNR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $20.81 million.

• BOS Better Online Solns BOSC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KE Holdings BEKE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Safe-T Gr SFET is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.58 million.

• Gambling.com Gr GAMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.97 million.

• Borr Drilling BORR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sunlands Technology STG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nano Dimension NNDM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bristow Group VTOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $296.80 million.

• Digital Turbine APPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $337.06 million.

• JOYY YY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $609.58 million.

• Salesforce CRM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.

• BARK BARK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $126.70 million.

• HP HPQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion.

• ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $75.72 million.

• Ambarella AMBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $90.05 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• View VIEW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15.10 million.

• Victoria's Secret VSCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• FinVolution Gr FINV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OptimumBank Hldgs OPHC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.