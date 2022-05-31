ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

OBITUARY: La Talatham

By Jennifer Haley
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mrs. La Talatham, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Talatham was born in Laos...

Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Mary Lou Boyd

Mary Lou Boyd passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, she was 77 years old. She was born in Greenville, Ohio, and has lived in Rutherford County since 1978. Mary Lou was a member of Heaven Bound Baptist Church. Mary Lou was preceded in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Pitts

Mr. Jerry Wayne Pitts of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, he was 64 years old. He was the 7th of 12 children of Volney “Buddy” Pitts, Sr., and Amanda Louise Culpepper Pitts. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Peterson, Aline...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Terry Lee Traub

Mr. Terry Lee Traub of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, he was 68 years old. He was a native of Chicago. Mr. Traub was an attorney who practiced law in Illinois and remotely worked in Tennessee to be closer to his family. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Carol Ann Burris

Carol Ann Burris of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, she was 82 years old. She was born in Lincoln County, TN to the late James T. Lambert and Mary Loving Lambert. Granny was the shining light at the center of our family. She radiated joy and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Obituaries
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Margot ‘True’ Radcliff

Margot “True” Radcliff was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 8, 1937, to Dorothy and Sam Smith, and passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022. She grew up in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and graduated from Classen High School where she was a member of the Classette Pep Club, majored in Drama, was student Director of Productions, and won the national Thespian Award and state Table Tennis Championship. She then graduated from Oklahoma State University.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Michael Daylan ‘Mikey’ Dorman

Michael Daylan “Mikey” Dorman, age 22, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed suddenly from this life on May 24, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Nashville, TN, on July 8, 1999. Michael was preceded in death by his great-grandmother: Carrie Christian. Survivors include his mother: Michelle Jenkins (Daniel)...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Rutherford County. Mark your calendars for the 30th Annual Secret Garden Party as the community comes together to celebrate the Discovery Center’s 35th birthday! The Garden Party will take place this Friday at the Northwoods home of Sharon and Dr. Murali Kolli. This much anticipated event is always one of the most elegant summer soirees in the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Nathaniel Cole Johnson

Nathaniel Cole Johnson passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, he was 11 years old. He is survived by his parents, Michael Johnson and his wife Olivia, Victoria Hirtzer Tetuan and her husband Jared; brother, Westin Johnson; sister, Chloe Johnson; grandparents, Jean and Eddie Macon, James Johnson, Doni Mayo and husband David Hodge, Rodney and Kelly Hirtzer, Scott and Jelaine Nodine; great grandparents, Sharon Hirtzer, Carolyn Bowman, and Ralph Barton; uncles, David Johnson, Clint Hirtzer and his wife Jenna, and Collier Nodine; aunts, Carrie Macon and her husband Jeremy Walker; Kate and Casey Eaves, Katie Macon, Natalie Macon, and Kaylynn Macon; cousins, Liam and Sadie Johnson, Luke and Oliver Eaves; his Tetuan and PCA families; and several other family and friends.
MURFREESBORO, TN
#Obituary
Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 29, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 29 to June 3. Sitting near Pegram’s city park and not far from the railroad tracks that used to run in front of it, the Depot Community Center is the heart of the town of just over 2,000 people. Sitting next to it, the red caboose is a fun reminder of what riding on the rails used to be.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Roger J. Schafer

Roger J. Schafer, age 80 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Adams Place. He was a native of Amenia, North Dakota, and a son of the late Joseph and Lillian Schafer. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary (Al) Furter, Grace (Bill) Parisio,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Lee Company New Location in Murfreesboro

Lee Company held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. When you need assistance with planned maintenance or an unexpected problem, Lee Company is nearby and ready to help. Their courteous, well-trained professionals arrive promptly, with the technology, tools, and talent needed to handle any HVAC, plumbing, or an electrical issue.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: May 30, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Columbia State Establishes Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship

Columbia State Community College Foundation recently established the Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship. Dickey graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1998, where he then decided to pursue his dream of becoming a firefighter. He started as a reserve firefighter for Lawrenceburg Fire Department in 2007 and eventually became full-time in 2010.
COLUMBIA, TN
Rutherford Source

9 Historic Places to Visit to Celebrate Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a sacred day when the United States celebrates the people who died while serving in our country’s armed forces. These historic places will educate, inform and help you to reflect on our nation’s history this Memorial Day. 1Carter House Rippavilla Plantation. 1140 Columbia Avenue|Franklin, TN...
FRANKLIN, TN
