RACINE - A man shot and injured five people during a funeral in Racine. Police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. The funeral during that time was for Da'Shontay L. King Sr. King's family members were hit. All funeral home staff are reportedly OK. King was shot and killed by a police officer on March 20th.

RACINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO