ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

UK credit card borrowing soars by most since 2005 as cost-of-living squeeze tightens

By Andy Bruce
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QoxZ_0fvTfPkE00

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit card borrowing in Britain rose last month at the fastest annual rate since 2005, possibly reflecting a worsening cost-of-living squeeze that may now be starting to slow the housing market, Bank of England data suggested on Tuesday.

The BoE said credit card borrowing was 11.6% higher than in April 2021, marking the biggest increase since November 2005.

Overall consumer credit, which includes personal loans and car finance deals, rose by 5.7% in annual terms, the fastest growth since February 2020.

The increase in borrowing came despite business surveys showing signs of a marked slowdown in demand, particularly among consumer-facing companies.

Households were hit last month by a double whammy of surging energy costs and higher taxes. The hit to disposable income - likely the worst since modern records began in the mid-1950s - means Britain is at risk of entering recession later this year.

Last week finance minister Rishi Sunak announced 15 billion pounds ($18.9 billion) of further support for households struggling to meet their bills.

“The solid rise in unsecured borrowing in April suggests that households are using credit to support their spending as the cost of living squeeze has intensified,” said Nicholas Farr, assistant economist at consultancy Capital Economics.

GRAPHIC: GRAPHIC-UK credit card borrowing rises at fastest pace since 2005 ()

The BoE figures are not adjusted for inflation which hit a 40-year high of 9% in April, so some of the increase in borrowing likely reflects a price effect.

The data also pointed to a possible slowing of Britain’s housing market, which has seen rapid increases in house prices over the past two years.

Lenders approved 65,974 mortgages in April, the smallest total since June 2020 and down from 69,531 in March, the BoE said. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to approvals of roughly 70,000.

“Higher rates and falling real incomes are likely to dampen demand after a period of loose monetary policy,” said Karim Haji, head of financial services at accountants KPMG UK.

Mortgage lender Halifax reported annual price growth slowed to 10.8% in April after hitting a nearly 15-year high of 11.2% in February.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India approves Biological E. COVID shot as a booster

(Reuters) - India has approved Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country, the company said on Saturday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the nod for the Corbevax vaccine to be administerd as a booster shot to people age...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing boost; U.S. jobs data in focus

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Friday, boosted by Fast Retailing after it reported robust domestic sales, while gains were limited on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 1.1%...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korean shares track Wall Street marginally higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI rises, set to end week higher * Korean won jumps against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield climbs SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tracked the Wall Street higher on Friday, but gains were limited on caution ahead of the U.S. jobs data. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 6.27 points, or 0.24%, to 2,665.26 as of 0106 GMT, after rising as much as 0.85% in early trade. The index is set to end the week more than 1% higher. ** U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, a data that supports views that the pace of monetary tightening cannot accelerate even more. ** The local stock market started higher but investors also booked profits amid weak expectations of an upward trend, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that the focus is on the U.S. jobs data due later in the day. ** South Korea's deputy central bank chief said annual consumer price growth would likely stay in the 5% range in June and July and that containing inflation expectations was important, as the country's inflation hit the highest in nearly 14 years. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.30% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.23%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 76.8 billion won ($61.83 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,241.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.89% higher than Thursday. The currency is set to post a third weekly rise. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,240.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,240.3. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.154%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 3.448%. ($1 = 1,242.1100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Credit#Credit Card#Cost Of Living#Kpmg#Mortgage#Uk#Bank Of England#Boe#Capital Economics
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Reuters

EU's Gentiloni aims to present Stability Pact reform after summer

TRENTO, Italy (Reuters) -EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday he aimed to present a reform of the eurozone Stability Pact after the summer, adding that the new rules would likely include country-specific debt targets. The European Union pact stipulates an upper limit of 60% for the ratio between...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Morningstar scraps ESG product found to overly focus on Israel

(Reuters) - A unit of Morningstar Inc that rates companies on environmental, social and governance criteria will no longer sell a human rights research product to investors after an independent review found it “focuses disproportionately on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict” relative to other high-risk regions, executives said on Thursday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

London commuters urged to avoid strike-hit network on Monday

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - London's transport network operator has urged commuters to avoid travelling on Monday when a 24-hour strike is expected to lead to widespread disruption on underground train services in the British capital. Transport for London (TfL) said that while it expected some train services to run...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy