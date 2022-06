The latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced a cool new character who turned out to play an important role in aiding the Jedi Master. Game of Thrones fans were also thrilled to see Indira Varma playing a strong woman who helps a powerful man. However, it looks like Star Wars initially had other plans for Tala Duruth. Varma has just revealed that the Imperial officer was almost introduced as a possible love interest to Kenobi!

