WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been synonymous with changing personas throughout the years. From Mankind to Dude Love to Cactus Jack, Foley has become one of the greatest wrestlers of all time without ever sporting a traditional wrestling look. The Hardcore Legend was over the 250-pound mark throughout his illustrious career, carrying around extra weight while taking some of the most devastating bumps in the history of the wrestling business. That having been said, if he’s ever going to return to the ring, he wants to lose some weight first.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO