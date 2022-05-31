ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Bread in Dayton works to help feed families amidst food insecurity

DAYTON — The House of Bread in Dayton is working to try and help feed families as food insecurity continues to be a concern.

In Ohio, one in eight people are facing hunger, and one out of six kids are going without something substantial to eat, according to feedingamerica.org.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) formerly known as food stamps shows that more than 40% of its users have children.

At the House of Bread (HOB), workers give free food to people every single day of the year. But right now they are seeing more people than usual due to inflation.

News Center Seven’s Kayla McDermott spoke to Melodie Bennett, the executive director at HOB about the situation.

“We have parents who come in at lunch, and they eat here so that they can have money to provide dinner to their family or were sending food home with dad so that when you know his two children come home from school later that day, he’s got food,” Bennett said.

If you would like to donate to the HOB visit their website at houseofbread.org.

