The Aggies baseball team kicked off the College Station Regional on Friday afternoon with an 8-2 victory over Oral Roberts, and Saturday evening, they took the field for their second round matchup against Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns reached the matchup with the Aggies after beating TCU Friday night. The scoreboard operator got a workout early in the game, as the Aggies put up 4 runs in the first inning, as both Ryan Targac and Brett Minnich had two run singles off Cajun’s starter Jacob Schultz. But the Cajuns wouldn’t let the Aggies run away, as they scored two of their own...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO