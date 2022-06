<html-blob><u></u><u></u><u></u>This session is about the Sentara College Medical Assistant (MA) program. You will have the opportunity to speak with the Program Coordinator and ask questions about the program. <br><br>The MA program leads to a Certificate of Completion and a national certification. Graduates of the program are qualified to work in Sentara Medical Group offices and other medical facilities to:<br><br>*Process lab specimens<br><br>*Remove sutures<br><br>*Give injections <br><br>*Take vital signs<br><br>*Access electronic medical records<br><br>*Review and complete documentation <br><br>*Handle medical coding and billing <br><br>*And reconciliation <br><br>Sentara College's Medical Assistant program may be the way to start a new healthcare career. <br><br><p>RSVP and sign up for reminders today: <a href="http://go.sentara.edu/l/150001/2020-09-01/v5xp7"><u>http://go.sentara.ed... on the day and time of the event, log in here: <a href="http://meet.google.com/mfw-pfdm-vjv">meet.google.com/mfw-pfdm-vjv</a></p...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO