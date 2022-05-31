Parents rush to get chickenpox jabs as cases of monkeypox surge – how to tell them apart

PARENTS have rushed to get their kids vaccinated against chickenpox due to fears surrounding an uptick in monkeypox infections.

In the last six weeks the number of people who have had a jab for chickenpox has gone up by 146 per cent.

Data from Well Pharmacy shows that this is double the number of doses usually rolled out.

Experts say that this could be down to the confusion between the two viruses - which both produce a rash.

The chickenpox jabs cost £130 and are not available for free on the NHS and will not protect you from monkeypox.

Because the monkeypox virus is closely related to the virus that causes smallpox, people are given the smallpox jab to protect against the bug.

In the UK, anyone who has been in contact with a monkeypox case is being given the smallpox jab.

A further 71 cases of monkeypox were last night detected in the UK, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 179.

The first case in Britain was recorded on May 7, but numbers have since jumped, with hundreds around the world.

Just last month parents were warned of a dangerous outbreak of chickenpox and scarlet fever infections - with many families being on high alert.

Experts say that many common infections declined during lockdown but they're now circulating at higher levels, particularly affecting pre-school and nurseries.

Ifti Khan, Well Pharmacy superintendent said the current spate of monkyepox cases is concerning - especially as we are still living with the recent memory of coronavirus lockdowns.

"We would urge people to of course remain alert, but not to panic.

"Chickenpox and monkeypox are similar in the way they are spread, via close contact and respiratory droplets, as well as direct contact with contaminated objects, but monkeypox is much rarer and spreads less easily.

"The important thing to remember is that the chickenpox vaccine will not protect people from monkeypox, but it is still important to protect yourself against chickenpox, especially in adulthood when it can often be far more severe.”

Initial signs of monkeypox include a fever, headache and muscle aches.

One of the differences between monkeypox and chickenpox is that people with the latter will usually not experience swollen lymph nodes.

A monkyepox rash will usually start of the face, before moving across the rest of the body.

Mr Khan said that the best way to detect the two rashes is that with monkeypox, the rash will occur within one to three days after a fever.

He explained: "There are several stages to monkeypox. The first developing into papules and fluid filled pustules before forming a scab and falling off.

The signs of monkeypox you need to know

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills and exhaustion

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals.

The rash changes and goes through different stages.

At first it can look like chickenpox, before bumps become raised and filled with pus.

These lesions finally form a scab, which later falls off.

"Chickenpox usually forms in a different way.

"In a chickenpox rash the spots do not develop uniformly and appear at different times.

"However, monkeypox lesions appear and develop at the same time. "

As infections continue to rise, Brits have been urged to take care over the Jubilee weekend in order to stop cases of monkeypox spreading.

The bug is a mild illness which gets better with time, in very rare cases it can lead to death.

It's most prevalent in parts of west or central Africa, but cases are rising globally.

Millions of people across the country will be taking part in celebrating 70 years of service of our current monarch.

Events such as street parties, pub gatherings and barbeques are set to take place.

But as more people gather, medics have warned of the potential spread.

Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South West Dr Charlotte Bigland said: "Monkeypox is circulating nationally and internationally, so it’s important to for people to stay vigilant.

"There has been a notable number of cases identified among people who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men, so we are asking these groups in particular to be aware of the symptoms, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner.

“Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact 111 or their local sexual health service for advice."

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours