Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans at its May 12 meeting for the largest solar farm ever proposed in Sussex County. Then at its May 26 meeting, commissioners voted to recommend approval of the conditional-use application filed by Freeman Solar LLC of New York City, a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewal US. Plans are for a 75-megawatt, transmission-level solar farm on 351 acres of farmland owned by Calhoun Ventures of Milford. The project would be built on both sides of Calhoun Road on the outskirts of the City of Milford on the west side of Route 113.

MILFORD, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO