Forecast: Scattered storms inbound for Wednesday

A round of strong to severe storms is possible tonight, mostly in areas along and to the west of Interstate 75 in western Lee, western Collier and western Charlotte Counties. Strong wind gusts, heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail will be possible with these storm cells as they grow in widest coverage between 5 p.m. this afternoon and 8 p.m. this evening. After the sun goes down, lingering and leftover rain will get pushed westward toward the Gulf of Mexico, giving way to a mild and humid night in Southwest Florida.

Tomorrow’s forecast on Wednesday will again include some scattered afternoon and evening storms, though the coverage and intensity of the storms does not appear to be as significant.

We’re watching the tropics this week, as tropical moisture from a former hurricane that formed over the Pacific Ocean drifts toward the Gulf of Mexico. The development potential looks higher today than it did yesterday, and forecast model trends point the developing feature toward Florida. It’s too early to determine how strong or organized this system will be when it approaches Florida, but residents of our area should keep up on the latest as we keep you ahead of what’s happening.