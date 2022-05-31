ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for May 31

Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

Mattoon Public Works director addresses Mattoon Kiwanis

MATTOON — Dean Barber, public works director for the city of Mattoon, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Mattoon Kiwanis Club at the Honey Bee Cafe. Barber discussed various projects the public works department is currently engaged in, such as work on Dewitt Avenue which will include milling, patching, resurfacing, and new ADA sidewalk ramps. Howell Paving is contracted to do that work. Barber also answered questions about the IDOT proposal for the I-57 interchange relocation and progress on the proposed Lincoln Land of Sports Complex.
MATTOON, IL
Herald & Review

ON BIZ: Sky City Grill, Back Institute

The Back Institute has rebranded the business and is now referred to as Aligned Family Wellness Chiropractic and Acupuncture. The business, located at 1275 Clement Ave., Forsyth, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is open by appointment only. Macon County residents invited...
FORSYTH, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Macon County Fair crowns first queen since 2019

DECATUR — The Macon County Fair has a new queen. Allison Stewart, 18, claimed the title during a pageant held Thursday night, the first day of the four-day festival. Joining her on stage for the competition was 16-year-old Morgan Binder. Despite having only two contestants for the crown, both...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Delays expected as U.S. 51 resurfacing project starts Monday in Decatur

DECATUR — A resurfacing project that will slow traffic on a portion of U.S. 51 from the Interstate 72 interchange to Illinois 121 in Decatur begins on Monday. The 2.6 mile project will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction at some times, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Airport Fun Day takes off in Decatur

DECATUR — Brandon Burdick's lifelong interest in flying started with the movie "Top Gun." "The funny timing with (the new) 'Top Gun' just coming (is that) I watched 'Top Gun' as a kid more times than my parents could count," said Burdick, 30, of Mt. Zion. "And so it really just started with a childhood interest and finally 2018-19, I just had the time to really pursue the interest and haven't looked back."
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Missouri murder suspect now held in the Macon County Jail

DECATUR — A murder suspect on the run from Missouri is now being held in the Macon County Jail. Macon County Sheriff Jim Root confirmed to the Herald & Review that John F. Tucker, 57, was arrested Wednesday in a joint operation involving sheriff's deputies, Decatur police and the U.S. Marshals Service.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Maroa-Forsyth baseball beaten by Columbia to finish in fourth place in Class 2A

PEORIA — Columbia's pitching was just too much for Maroa-Forsyth on Saturday. Columbia starting pitcher Dom Voegele struck out 13 Trojans batters in the Class 2A third-place game at Dozer Park in Peoria, shutting down Maroa's offense and picking up the 4-1 win. Maroa-Forsyth starting pitcher Jaxson Grubbs threw...
PEORIA, IL

