Whizz-kid Alou Kuol has lit up the under-23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan with a stunning strike in Australia’s 1-1 draw against Iraq. The German-based 20-year-old somehow managed to score with a scorpion kick in first-half stoppage time in Qarshi on Saturday as the Olyroos claimed a point despite playing most of the game with 10 men following Kusini Yengi’s early red card.

