The Best Florida Theme Parks Are Its Outdoors

I am a snowbird in The Villages. Last year there was activity in our area with roofers replacing roofs. A young man was walking around and he said there had been wind damage in our area and wondered if I would like a no obligation evaluation. I agreed and he climbed on the roof. He said he found several loose shingles and it should probably be replaced. I called my insurance company and they sent out an adjuster. A young girl from that company climbed on the roof and said that there were no issues, it looked great, and they would not replace it. That was fine with me as I could also see no damage. A few months later I got a letter from that insurance company based in Tampa stating due to the condition of the roof they would not renew the policy due to expire in May 2022.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO