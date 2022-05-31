ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Best Florida Theme Parks Are Its Outdoors

By Brandon Withrow
 4 days ago
Kayaking between the twisting, gnarled branches of mangroves, getting dirt locked into the tread of my hiking shoes, riding horseback through lush green trails, and navigating obstacle courses high in tree canopies—Florida is known for its theme parks, but often the best attractions are those in nature. At...

