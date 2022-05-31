Diamond Dogs to travel to Chapel Hill for NCAA Regional

Scott Stricklin Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Scott Stricklin during a game against Florida at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The Georgia Bulldog baseball team learns its post-season destination: the Diamond Dogs will play in an NCAA Regional in Chapel Hill North Carolina, taking on a team from Virginia Commonwealth University in an opening round game set for Friday.

From Christopher Lakos, UGA Sports Communications…

The University of Georgia received an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championships and will be a No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill, N.C., Regional, June 3-6, it was announced Monday.

Georgia will be making is 13th NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2019 when it earned one of the top eight national seeds and played host to a regional at Foley Field. The Bulldogs (35-21) will open against red-hot Virginia Commonwealth (40-18), winners of 15 straight and back-to-back champions of the Atlantic 10, on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. The host North Carolina Tar Heels (38-19), who are the No. 10 national seed, recently captured the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title. UNC will battle Hofstra (30-21) in its opening game Friday at 2 p.m. (ESPN+). The Pride, winners of nine straight, will be making their first appearance in an NCAA Regional after claiming the Colonial Association Championship Sunday with a walk-off on a bases-loaded hit by pitch, 7-6 over Northeastern.

The Bulldogs are 50-32 all-time in the in 12 NCAA regional appearances. Georgia has won six regional titles, four super regional championships and made six trips to the College World Series. The Bulldogs claimed the 1990 national title and reached the CWS Finals in 2008. Georgia will be going on the road for an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2011 when it traveled to Corvallis, Oregon. Georgia went 2-2 at the regional held on the campus of Oregon State.

In 2022, there are 16 four-team regionals that comprise the field of 64. The NCAA Tournament field, the top 16 seeds and the bracket all were released Monday on ESPN2. If a team wins its regional, it advances to a Super Regional, June 10-13. In Super Regional action, eight sites play host to a best-of-three game series with the winners earning one of eight spots to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (June 17-27).

“We’re very excited to still be playing and getting ready to go out and practice now for a real challenging regional,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Hopefully, our best baseball is ahead of us. We’re going to do a lot of research after practice on VCU. They have been good for a long time. We’ll be watching a lot of video; they’ll be watching a lot of video on us. We’ll get to know VCU as good as possible, and it should be a great matchup on Friday.”

In school history, Georgia has never faced VCU or Hofstra, and the Bulldogs are 15-12 all-time against North Carolina. The winner of the Chapel Hill regional will face the winner of the Stillwater, Okla. (Oklahoma State) regional. The Cowboys (39-20) are the No. 7 overall seed.

Tickets packages for the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional weekend will go on sale Wednesday at noon through the UNC Ticket Office at 919-962-2296 or 800-722-HEEL (4335). Single-game tickets will be available starting Thursday at noon. They will be $15 for a single game, $60 for full session tickets. Parking will be available in the Rams Head Deck for $10 and in the Craige Deck for free (levels 5-9). Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, there will also be free parking available in the Bowles Lot, the Raleigh Road Visitors Lot and on Stadium Drive. Disability parking is available for $10 in the Rams Head Deck. Ridge Road will be closed to through traffic for the weekend.

Gates will open two hours prior to first pitch, and they will clear the stadium between games.

2021 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional Schedule Friday, June 3 Game 1: #1 North Carolina (38-19) vs. #4 Hofstra (30-21), 2 p.m. Game 2: #2 Georgia (35-21) vs. #3 VCU (40-18), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBA Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA

Sunday, June 5 Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, TBA Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, TBA

Monday, June 6 Game 7, if necessary, TBA

