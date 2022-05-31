ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Story Behind That Perfect Episode of ‘Hacks’

By Emma Fraser
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stand-up comic Deborah Vance, the character played by the inimitable Jean Smart on HBO Max’s Hacks, has long peddled the story about the time “my sister stole my husband.” On stage at the Memphis Comedy Club, she goes off-book and reveals the worst thing that happened to her wasn’t her personal...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Iconic Gerber Baby Ann Turner Cook Dies at 95

The face behind the sweetest little logo around has just passed away. Ann Turner Cook, whose bright eyes and bubbly cheeks are known from the Gerber baby logo, has died at age 95. Gerber shared the sad news on its Instagram post on Friday afternoon with images of Cook now, as well as back in her modeling days. “Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies,” Gerber wrote. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.” Cook was a wee 5-month-old when her neighbor doodled a sketch that would later be submitted to Gerber’s contest for a marketing campaign for their beloved baby food, AP reported. It was such a hit that it’s been used in the company’s advertising since 1931—though Gerber kept the baby’s identity a secret until the 1970s.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Big Show
Person
Susie Essman
Person
Cher
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Jen Statsky
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Devon Sawa
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy