‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd, ‘Boiling Point’s’ Vinette Robinson Cast in ITV Adaptation of Bestseller ‘Six Four’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Top Gun: Maverick” reunites filmmaker Joseph Kosinski with Tom Cruise after their work together on “Oblivion,” but that’s not the director’s only reunion in the film. Kosinski also re-teamed with Miles Teller, who earned acclaim for the director’s under-seen “Only the Brave” and has a role in his upcoming Netflix movie “Spiderhead.” Teller stars in the “Top Gun” sequel as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of Maverick’s late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. The “Whiplash” star was at the top of Kosinski’s mind when he was mapping out the story for “Maverick.”

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO