‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd, ‘Boiling Point’s’ Vinette Robinson Cast in ITV Adaptation of Bestseller ‘Six Four’ (EXCLUSIVE)
U.K. broadcaster ITV has commissioned “Six Four,” a four-part crime thriller inspired by the bestselling novel by Hideo Yokoyama. Set primarily in Glasgow, the drama follows the O’Neills, police detective Chris and his wife, former undercover officer Michelle, whose teenage daughter goes missing. Chris is finds out that fatal mistakes were...www.sfgate.com
