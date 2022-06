Red snapper are not often caught within South Carolina state waters, but a new law will allow anglers along the coast to take advantage of some they do encounter. The South Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that allows for yearround harvest of up to two red snapper per person per day with a minimum size of 20 inches total length in state waters. The creel and size limits mirror those found in neighboring Georgia and Florida (Atlantic) state waters. The new regulations (introduced as S.980 by Senators Campsen and Goldfinch) took effect recently upon signature by Gov. Henry McMaster. Red snapper are among the most prized fish in southeastern waters, with their mild, sweet meat a quintessential offering at seafood restaurants.

