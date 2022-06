For the Atlantic Basin hurricane season started June 1st and right on cue a tropical system, a tropical system soaked Florida with 4-8″ of rain Friday and Saturday. Winds peaked at 40mph but upper-level wind shear prevented development sufficient enough for the storm to reach Tropical Storm status. This system had moved west to east across southern Florida and had now moved offshore, pushing the rain and strongest winds into the Atlantic.

