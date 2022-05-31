Russia-Ukraine war latest: Russian troops control half of Sievierodonetsk; Ukraine to prosecute 80 suspected war criminals – live

5.14pm BST

Ukraine welcomes sanctions, but criticises EU’s “unacceptable” delay, Reuters reports. Speaking alongside Slovakia’s president Zuzana Caputova in Kyiv, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said:

When over 50 days have passed between the 5th and 6th sanction packages, the situation is not acceptable for us.



Ukraine’s president Zelenskiy and Slovakia’s president Caputova pose for a picture before their meeting Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters

5.00pm BST

A stack of deadly weapons line the corridor next to Roman Kostenko’s office in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. Giant tube-like Javelin missiles and a powerful-looking green cylinder. “That’s an NLAW anti-tank weapon supplied by Britain ,” Kostenko – a member of Ukraine’s parliament and a special forces commander – explained. “We’ve used it.”

When Russia invaded on 24 February, Kostenko was in Kyiv. He swapped his politician’s outfit of suit and tie for a uniform and hurried to Mykolaiv on the southern frontline. By this point Russian troops had practically encircled the city and its port on the Bug River. They had seized Mykolaiv’s airport and were advancing from the north-east. “I was the last car in,” he said.

Citizens were piling up tyres and making molotov cocktails in preparation for street-to-street fighting. The Ukrainian army, however, managed to push the Russians back. Kostenko showed off a video he took of a Russian position on Mykolaiv’s outskirts. There were bodies of enemy soldiers killed in a Ukrainian artillery strike, as well as abandoned field guns and vehicles.

Read more here :

Related: ‘The west can change the outcome’: plea for heavy weapons on Ukraine frontline

4.44pm BST

Ukraine is working on an international United Nations-led operation with naval partners to ensure a safe trade route for food exports, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleb a wrote on Twitter.

4.38pm BST

Earlier we reported that Ukraine’s giant seed bank near battlefields is in danger of being destroyed. Here’s some of the Guardian’s recent coverage on just how vital seed banks are in the climate crisis.

All our food systems – agriculture, forestry, fisheries and aquaculture – are buckling under the stress of rising temperatures, wildfires, droughts and floods.

If no action is taken to curtail the climate crisis, crop losses will be devastating. Here’s why :

Related: Our food system isn’t ready for the climate crisis

Two in five of the world’s plant species are at risk of extinction , and though researchers estimate there are at least 200,000 edible plant species on our planet, we depend on just three – maize, rice and wheat– for more than half of humanity’s caloric intake.

There are roughly 1,700 seed banks , or gene banks, around the world housing collections of plant species that are invaluable for scientific research, education, species preservation and safeguarding Indigenous cultures.

Read more on seed banks across the globe trying to safeguard biodiversity here :

Related: Seed banks: the last line of defense against a threatening global food crisis

4.27pm BST

The African Union has warned EU leaders that Moscow’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports risks “a catastrophic scenario” of food shortages and price rises.

Senegal’s president, Macky Sall , who chairs the union, said “the worst is perhaps ahead of us” if current global food supply trends continue.

Speaking via video link to the 27 EU leaders meeting in Brussels, Sall said African countries had been hit hard by the global food crisis because of their “strong dependence” on Russian and Ukrainian wheat. The situation was “worrying” for a continent that has 282 million people that did not get enough to eat, he said.

President and Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Macky Sall (on screen) talks during a video conference with leaders of the European Union. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/EPA

Read more from Jennifer Rankin here :

Related: Africa warns of food crisis due to Russian blockade of Ukraine’s ports

4.03pm BST

Ukraine’s giant seed bank near battlefields is in danger of being destroyed , Reuters reports.

The genetic code for nearly 2,000 crops rests in underground vaults based in Kharkiv, north-eastern Ukraine, which has come under intense bombing from Russia forces.

Earlier this month, a research facility was damaged near the country’s national seed bank, according to Crop Trust, a nonprofit set up by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation.

According to the trust, only 4% of the seeds in Ukraine’s store, the 10th largest of its kind in the world, has been backed up. Stored genetic material has become increasingly vital to ensure enough food is produced to feed 7.9 billion people as weather grows more extreme.

An executive director of Crop Trust told Reuters:

Seed banks are a kind of life insurance for mankind. They provide the raw materials for breeding new plant varieties resistant to drought, new pests, new diseases, and higher temperatures. It would be a tragic loss if Ukraine’s seed bank were destroyed.



3.57pm BST

Summary

It’s approaching 6pm in Ukraine. Here’s where things currently stand:

At a Brussels press conference, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU will make available funds to help replenish “the military material that has been sent to Ukraine”. She also called for greater coordination and interoperability of the military equipment of member states.

She also called for greater coordination and interoperability of the military equipment of member states. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region of Donbas, posting on the Telegram messaging app said Russian forces “insidiously” hit a residential area of Slavyansk, in the region of Donetsk, overnight.

said Russian forces “insidiously” hit a residential area of Slavyansk, in the region of Donetsk, overnight. Ukraine to prosecute 80 suspected war criminals, said Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova. It was announced Tuesday as representatives of a group of countries investigating Russian war crimes and international criminal court prosecutor, Karim Khan, met at The Hague.

It was announced Tuesday as representatives of a group of countries investigating Russian war crimes and international criminal court prosecutor, Karim Khan, met at The Hague. A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a Nato defence minister. In an interview late on Monday, Oleg Morozov, first elected to the Russian parliament in 1993 and a member of the dominant United Russia party, said on Rossiya-1 state TV he has a “fantastical plot” that a Nato war minister will travel to Kyiv and wake up in Moscow.

In an interview late on Monday, Oleg Morozov, first elected to the Russian parliament in 1993 and a member of the dominant United Russia party, said on Rossiya-1 state TV he has a “fantastical plot” that a Nato war minister will travel to Kyiv and wake up in Moscow. A consortium of Ukrainian and international lawyers is preparing to launch a mass civil legal action against the Russian state, as well as private military contractors and businesspeople backing the Russian war effort, in an attempt to gain financial compensation for millions of Ukrainian victims of the war, the Guardian can reveal.

as well as private military contractors and businesspeople backing the Russian war effort, in an attempt to gain financial compensation for millions of Ukrainian victims of the war, the Guardian can reveal. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey with a military delegation next week on 8 June. Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food is among topics that will be discussed.

Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food is among topics that will be discussed. Sanctions against Russia are directed at ordinary citizens and motivated by hatred, the former president Dmitry Medvedev has said. Medvedev, who advises Vladimir Putin on national security matters, said in a post on Telegram on Tuesday that the “endless tango of economic sanctions” won’t touch the political elite but have incurred losses for big business.



the former president Dmitry Medvedev has said. Medvedev, who advises Vladimir Putin on national security matters, said in a post on Telegram on Tuesday that the “endless tango of economic sanctions” won’t touch the political elite but have incurred losses for big business. Ukraine is still in control of some parts of Sievierodonetsk city. Its soldiers are fighting slowly advancing Russian troops, but civilian evacuations are not currently possible, the head of the city’s administration has said. Russians now control “around half” according to reports on national television in Ukraine.

Russians now control “around half” according to reports on national television in Ukraine. EU leaders have backed a partial embargo on Russian oil after late-night talks at a summit in Brussels. The sanctions will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports with the aim to ban 90% of all Russian oil imported to Europe by the end of the year, officials said.

3.38pm BST

Speaking to reporters following the EU summit, the French president, Emmanuel Macron , said nothing could be ruled out regarding additional sanctions in the coming weeks.

According to Reuters, Macron said he hoped an agreement could be reached in the coming days and weeks to allow more food exports from Ukraine.

He added that talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents had led to “positive conclusions”.

I hope that the next few days or weeks will make it possible to resolve this situation.”

3.35pm BST

On a visit outside of Kyiv, the new US ambassador to Ukraine , Bridget Brink , said in a tweet that her thoughts “are in the Donbas, where the fight is critical right now”.

Yesterday, Brink confirmed her arrival in Kyiv with a tweet noting that she had visited the foreign ministry to present her credentials. “Our first priority is to help Ukraine defend itself,” she wrote .

A career diplomat who served as US ambassador to Slovakia until recently, Brink was nominated by Joe Biden in late April and confirmed unanimously by the US Senate on 18 May.

3.30pm BST

Here are some of the latest images from Ukraine to drop on our newswires today.

A woman rides a bicycle near buildings destroyed by attacks in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Natacha Pisarenko/AP

A family reunification takes place when a woman carrying a baby reacts after evacuating from Russian troop-occupied Kupiansk town in a bus convoy Photograph: Iván Alvarado/Reuters

Eduard Zelenskyy walks inside his home destroyed by attacks in Potashnya, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy shakes hands with Slovakia’s President Caputova before their meeting Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters

A rescuer inspects a flat. Photograph: Iván Alvarado/Reuters

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses the closing press conference of an European Union summit on Ukraine. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

3.02pm BST

Also appearing in this Brussels press conference is Charles Michel , the president of the European Council. He spoke about the situation with food exports caused by the war. Asked about the possibility of exporting grain from Ukraine either via Belarus or via the Black Sea ports that they still control, he said:

This will be the first priority, because there are 22 millions of tonnes of grain that are blocked in Ukraine, especially in Odesa. A few weeks ago when I went to this site, to see with my own eyes, what’s the situation on the ground. And for instance, countries like Egypt and other countries in Africa, are the victim of this situation. It means that we fully support all the efforts made by the United Nations in order to find an agreement to open a maritime corridor to the Black Sea.

He suggested that the EU had been discussing an alternate export route via the Baltic Sea to the north of the continent, but observed:

We discussed the different possibilities needed to develop alternative routes, but we know that it’s more difficult, it’s more expensive. It’s more difficult for obvious logistic reasons. And we try to facilitate to reduce the burdens … because better is the access towards the Baltic Sea.

2.57pm BST

In her Brussels press conference, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said that the EU will make available funds to help replenish “the military material that has been sent to Ukraine”.

She called for greater coordination and interoperability of the military equipment of member states, and that there will be €500m available to support “to incentivise the joint procurement by at least three member states.”

She said “This is, let’s say, a pilot for a longer term proposal that will come in the course of this year for the European defence investment programme.”

2.53pm BST

Key event

Ursula von der Leyen opened her press conference by saying:

Basically, it is solidarity and cooperation that are at the heart of any successful strategy to deal with Russia as a non-reliable supplier any more. Co-operation for example, as has been demonstrated by Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, who, a couple of days ago showed at the joint wind summit what it means to develop offshore wind power in the North Sea. And, of course, solidarity. This was a big topic today, showing that in case of a full disruption of gas flows from Russia, gas is indeed allowed to flow to wherever it is needed in Europe. The second topic was defence. The war again was a stark reminder for our member states on the need to strengthen our defence capacities. We have seen positive developments, notably of course, we are all aware of Finland’s and Sweden’s application to join Nato, the strongest military alliance in the world, and they will benefit greatly from their membership. But also the fact that since the beginning of the war, leaders and the member states stepped up and announced €200bn in extra military spending. Now it is important that we ensure that this stepping up and additional investment, that we get the maximum value out of it.

2.49pm BST

European Union press conference on Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen is giving a press conference in Brussels. She has tweeted out the live stream of it, saying:

In the face of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, EU member states are coming together to strengthen defense, ensure reliable & sustainable energy supply, and to mobilise against an emerging global food crisis.

2.40pm BST

In further diplomatic rumblings today, the Czech foreign ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador to express concerns about the use of Russian diplomatic properties. However both sides of the row are being cryptic about what the concerns are.

The Czech Republic expelled around 100 Russian embassy staff last year in a diplomatic row over Prague’s accusations of Russian involvement in a 2014 explosion at an arms depot.

“Diplomatic missions on the territory of a foreign state must respect not only the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, but also the rules and laws of the host country,” foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said in a statement. “Russia does not do this and does not respect the rule of law.”

Russia’s embassy in Prague said it disagreed with the statements. “It would be appropriate to refrain from politicisation of and drawing media attention to this sphere of our mutual relations and return to a well-proven negotiation process,” it said on Facebook.

Earlier this year, the district of Prague where the Russian embassy is located requested that a Russian school building – unused since the Czechs expelled the Russian diplomats last year – be made available for Ukrainian refugee children. It was not clear if this building was among those that had raised concerns, Reuters reports.

1.57pm BST

Pavlo Kyrylenko , the governor of the Donetsk region of Donbas, posting a video on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday, said Russian forces “insidiously” hit a residential area of Slavyansk, in the region of Donetsk, overnight.

He wrote:

The whole territory of Donetsk region is now a battlefield. Every civilian who remains in the region is a target for the Russians. Each such strike is a cruel reminder that there are no safe places in the Donetsk region now. Evacuate! Evacuation saves lives!

1.45pm BST

Ukraine to prosecute 80 suspected war criminals

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, said they would start to prosecute 80 suspected war criminals, according to Reuters.



Earlier we reported on the meeting between representatives of a group of countries investigating Russian war crimes and international criminal court prosecutor Karim Khan at The Hague.

Venediktova also announced Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia are set to join Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland in the investigation effort.

ICC prosecutor Khan said no one has a blank check to do what they want, Reuters reports. Khan hopes other countries will support the war crimes investigation and added they are working to open an office in Kyiv to investigate further.

1.24pm BST

What’s next for Ukraine after Russia’s Donbas offensive?

The recent Russian advances in the Donbas lead to an inevitable question: whether the indiscriminate tactics the Kremlin deployed there will be a template for future offensives.

With reports of large numbers of troops, artillery and rocket launchers mustering across the border near the Russian city of Kursk – in an area which borders Ukraine’s Sumy province – it is an urgent issue.

While other parts of the 300-mile frontline in Ukraine’s east lack some of the same vulnerabilities that existed around Sievierodonetsk – which sat in the midst of a Ukrainian salient that Russia exploited – in any future offensive the Kremlin is likely to offer Kyiv the same hard choices, attempting to stretch its ability to respond.

Read more from Peter Beaumont here :

Related: What’s next for Ukraine after Russia’s Donbas offensive?

1.12pm BST

Russian state television has aired footage showing what it says are separatist soldiers in the city of Sievierdonetsk , the largest city in Donbas still held by Ukraine .

Witnesses say Russian tanks and troops have begun advancing towards the centre of the city, while artillery barrages have destroyed critical infrastructure and damaged 90% of buildings.

The Guardian has not been able to verify the date or location of the footage.

12.46pm BST

A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a Nato defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow, Reuters reports.

In an interview late on Monday, Oleg Morozov , first elected to the Russian parliament in 1993 and a member of the dominant United Russia party, said on Rossiya-1 state TV:

You know, perhaps it is a fantastical plot that I have brewing ... that in the near future, at some stage, a war minister of some Nato country will go by train to Kyiv to talk with [Ukrainian president] Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But he would not get there. And would wake up somewhere in Moscow.

In the interview on the “60 Minutes” talk show late on Monday, TV host Olga Skabeyeva asked Morozov , “you mean we abduct them?”, to which he replied “yes”.

12.25pm BST

Mass civil legal action to seek compensation for Ukrainian war victims

A consortium of Ukrainian and international lawyers is preparing to launch a mass civil legal action against the Russian state, as well as private military contractors and businesspeople backing the Russian war effort, in an attempt to gain financial compensation for millions of Ukrainian victims of the war, the Guardian can reveal.

The team, made up of hundreds of lawyers and several major law firms, plans to bring “multiple actions in different jurisdictions against different targets”, including the UK and the US, said Jason McCue, a London-based lawyer who is coordinating the initiative, in an interview in Kyiv.

Read more from Shaun Walker and Isobel Koshiw here :

Related: Mass civil legal action to seek compensation for Ukrainian war victims

12.07pm BST

Representatives of a group of countries investigating Russian war crimes in the invasion of Ukraine are meeting in The Hague , AP reports.

Tuesday’s meeting between a joint investigations team – made up of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland – and international criminal court prosecutor Karim Khan , comes after Russian forces have been accused of killing civilians in Bucha, and attacks on civilian infrastructure in Mariupol.

In attendance will be Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova , whose office has already opened more than 8,000 criminal investigations and identified upwards of 500 suspects spanning Russian ministers, military and commanders, according to AP.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, speaks to the media next to a mass grave in the tows of Bucha. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Earlier , we reported on two captured Russian soldiers, sentenced to jail on Tuesday for shelling a town in eastern Ukraine. It was the second war crimes verdict since the start of the invasion.

The joint investigations team was first established in late March, shortly after the ICC opened an investigation. However, beyond The Hague, prosecutors in Poland, Germany, France, Norway, Switzerland, and elsewhere have opened investigations of their own.

12.00pm BST

Earlier , we reported that Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey with a military delegation next week on 8 June.

According to CNN, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu , speaking to the Anadolu news agency on Tuesday, said the humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food is among topics that will be discussed.

During a visit to Bahrain on Tuesday, Lavrov said it was up to the west and Kyiv to resolve the growing food crisis fuelled by the conflict in Ukraine.

According to AFP, Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday that the west has “created a lot of artificial problems by closing their ports to Russian ships, disrupting logistics and financial chains”.

He added: “They need to seriously consider what is more important for them: to do PR on the issue of food security or to take concrete steps to solve this problem.”

Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference in Bahrain. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

On Wednesday, Lavrov will visit Saudi Arabia where he is expected to meet foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) headquarters, Reuters reports.

While the focus of Wednesday’s talks remain unclear, officials told Reuters the six Gulf ministers would also hold an online meeting with the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba , later on Wednesday.

11.41am BST

Sanctions against Russia are directed at ordinary citizens and motivated by hatred, the former president Dmitry Medvedev has said.

Medvedev , who advises Vladimir Putin on national security matters, said in a post on Telegram on Tuesday that the “endless tango of economic sanctions” won’t touch the political elite but have incurred losses for big business.

The statement comes after EU leaders on Monday agreed to measures that would immediately cut more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia , and 90% by the end of the year.

Medvedev said oil and gas sanctions are aimed at the taxpayer and forcing the government to introduce budget cuts.



Dmitry Medvedev attends a session of the Entrepreneurship in the New Economic Reality forum in Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Yekaterina Shtukina/AP

Medvedev served as president between 2008 and 2012, before Putin reassumed the presidency. The deputy chair of Russia’s security council, which is headed by Putin and advises the president on national security, wrote:

The conclusion suggests itself disgusting – these sanctions are directed precisely against the people of Russia. And no matter what American and European grandparents mutter that we are punishing your bosses, but we love you, ordinary citizens, is pure nonsense. What is the purpose of the arrest of assets of the Central Bank of Russia and other state assets? Simple. To make the economy worse, to hit the rouble, increase inflation and unwind prices in stores, which means dropping the standard of living of an ordinary Russian. An embargo on the purchase of oil and gas from Russia? The same thing: to reduce budget revenues and force the state to abandon social obligations, including indexation of incomes. Hit the taxpayer in town and country.

11.19am BST

Jennifer Rankin in Brussels has this explainer for us on what the EU’s partial oil ban means for Russia and rest of Europe :

What’s been agreed?

After nearly a month of wrangling, the European Union has agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil , with the aim of cutting off funding to the Kremlin’s war machine. According to the European Council president, Charles Michel, three-quarters of Russian oil imports will be immediately affected, rising to 90% by the end of the year.

Which countries have been exempted and why?

The EU is banning seaborne oil immediately, which covers about two-thirds of Russian imports to the EU. Oil transported through the critical Druzhba (“friendship”) pipeline will be exempt from the ban, a key concession to Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian oil.

How will the embargo affect Russia’s war machine?

The EU is paying Russia about €1bn a day for oil and gas, an invaluable source of hard currency for the Kremlin in funding its war against Ukraine . A sharp cut in those financial flows deepens Russia’s economic problems in the long term.

What will the impact be on consumers and businesses in Europe?

Motorists and businesses will see higher prices at the pumps, as the embargo feeds into higher oil prices.

Read more of Jennifer Rankin’s explainer here: What does EU’s partial oil ban mean for Russia and rest of Europe?

Related: What does EU’s partial oil ban mean for Russia and rest of Europe?

11.02am BST

Today so far …

Ukraine is still in control of some parts of Sievierodonetsk city and its soldiers are fighting slowly advancing Russian troops, but evacuations of civilians are not currently possible, the head of the city’s administration has said. Russians now control “around half” according to reports on national television in Ukraine.

Russians now control “around half” according to reports on national television in Ukraine. Serhiy Haidai , governor of Luhansk, said “The situation is extremely complicated – part of Sievierodonetsk is controlled by the Russians. They cannot move freely through the city – our fighters still remain in the settlement.”

, governor of Luhansk, said “The situation is extremely complicated – part of Sievierodonetsk is controlled by the Russians. They cannot move freely through the city – our fighters still remain in the settlement.” EU leaders have backed a partial embargo on Russian oil after late-night talks at a summit in Brussels. The sanctions will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports with the aim to ban 90% of all Russian oil imported to Europe by the end of the year, officials said. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, hailed the deal as a “remarkable achievement” that would place “maximum pressure on Russia to end the war”. The compromise excludes the Druzhba pipeline from the oil embargo and exempts deliveries arriving in Europe by pipeline, after Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán warned halting supplies would wreck his country’s economy. Russia has hit back at the EU’s latest round of sanctions on oil imports, saying Moscow will find other importers.



The sanctions will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports with the aim to ban 90% of all Russian oil imported to Europe by the end of the year, officials said. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, hailed the deal as a “remarkable achievement” that would place “maximum pressure on Russia to end the war”. The compromise excludes the Druzhba pipeline from the oil embargo and exempts deliveries arriving in Europe by pipeline, after Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán warned halting supplies would wreck his country’s economy. Russia has hit back at the EU’s latest round of sanctions on oil imports, saying Moscow will find other importers. The latest sanctions package also includes removing access to Swift payments for Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank ; banning three more Russian state-owned broadcasters; and further sanctions against “individuals responsible for war crimes in Ukraine”.

; banning three more Russian state-owned broadcasters; and further sanctions against “individuals responsible for war crimes in Ukraine”. The sanctions on Russia, which ban most imports of its oil, are “not enough” and the pace of sanctions so far has been too slow, a senior official in the Ukrainian president’s office, Ihor Zhovkva , said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier lamented the delay in EU leaders imposing heavier sanctions against Vladimir Putin . “The pause in agreeing on new sanctions in Europe has been too long,” he said .

and the pace of sanctions so far has been too slow, a senior official in the Ukrainian president’s office, , said. . “The pause in agreeing on new sanctions in Europe has been too long,” he said . Zelenskiy claims that Russia is blocking the export of 22m tons of grain from Ukraine’s ports and warned it posed a threat of famine. “ Russia’s blockade of our exports is destabilising the situation on a global scale,” he said in his latest national address . Zelenskiy added that Russian forces “have already stolen at least half a million tons of grain” and “are now looking for ways to illegally sell it somewhere”.

Russia’s blockade of our exports is destabilising the situation on a global scale,” he said in his latest national address . Zelenskiy added that Russian forces “have already stolen at least half a million tons of grain” and “are now looking for ways to illegally sell it somewhere”. A Ukrainian court sentenced two captured Russian soldiers to 11-and-a-half years in jail for shelling a town in eastern Ukraine , the second war crimes verdict since the start of Russia’s latest invasion in February.

, the second war crimes verdict since the start of Russia’s latest invasion in February. The Russian ministry of defence claims to have shot down an Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force and destroyed the Ukrainian battery of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system, the battery of the Grad multiple launch rocket system, two ammunition depots, and a fuel depot in overnight operations.

and destroyed the Ukrainian battery of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system, the battery of the Grad multiple launch rocket system, two ammunition depots, and a fuel depot in overnight operations. The ministry also, without providing evidence, said that it had recovered 152 bodies of Ukrainian fighters from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol that had been booby-trapped with mines “on direct orders from Kyiv” to create a “provocation”.

that had been booby-trapped with mines “on direct orders from Kyiv” to create a “provocation”. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey with a military delegation next week on 8 June.

will visit with a military delegation next week on 8 June. Oleg Kryuchkov , who is an advisor to the Russian-appointed government in annexed Crimea, has said that the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have switched to using Russian mobile communications and internet networks.

, who is an advisor to the Russian-appointed government in annexed Crimea, has said that the occupied and regions have switched to using Russian mobile communications and internet networks. A ship loaded with metal has left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol , becoming the first to do so since the besieged Ukrainian city was taken by Russian forces. Ukraine said the shipment amounted to looting.

, becoming the first to do so since the besieged Ukrainian city was taken by Russian forces. Ukraine said the shipment amounted to looting. The European Council has said it is ready to grant Ukraine €9bn to aid in its post-war reconstruction. The Council will “continue helping Ukraine with its immediate liquidity needs, together with G7” European Council President Charles Michel said late on Monday night.

That is it from me, Martin Belam, for now. I will be back later. Geneva Abdul will take you through the next few hours coverage.

10.54am BST

Russian troops control 'around half' of Sievierodonetsk

Russian forces now control “around half” of the east Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, the head of the city’s administration told national television within the last hour, Reuters reports.

The BBC also reports quotes from the head of the city. It writes that Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian TV: “Unfortunately, the front line has cut the city into two halves, but the city is still defending [itself], the city is still Ukrainian.”

“The evacuation is suspended. Unfortunately, it’s impossible [to evacuate civilians]... because street fighting is continuing,” he said.

10.41am BST

Ivan Philippov writes for us today, explaining that like others ashamed by the invasion of Ukraine, he has left Russia, asking “What does it mean to be Russian?” :

I loved my country, but I never waved a Russian flag at a demonstration or publicly expressed my patriotism – it was just not something that people like me did. We thought about patriotism in terms of politics – if you care for your country you try to make it better. So I tried. For over a decade I went to all the opposition rallies, I protested against injustice. Like-minded people and I tried our best to make our country a better place. But I never fell for the patriotic mantras about how great Russia is or how great it used to be and should be again.

Why should I be proud that the Soviet Union was the first country to launch a man into space? Yuri Gagarin or Sergei Korolev should be proud of that, it was their achievement, not mine. Why should I be proud that the Soviet Union won the great patriotic war ? My grandfathers fought in it. The war broke them, but they won: they should be proud of that. I know they were. These achievements were certainly never part of my identity in the same way that they are for the “Putin majority”, my compatriots who build their sense of self on past victories to which they are associated only by an accident of birth.

Read more here: Ivan Philippov – What does it mean to be Russian? For many of us, it’s no longer a simple question

Related: What does it mean to be Russian? For many of us, it’s no longer a simple question | Ivan Philippov

10.26am BST

Two Russian soldiers sentenced to jail in Ukraine for war crimes

A Ukrainian court sentenced two captured Russian soldiers to 11-and-a-half years in jail on Tuesday for shelling a town in eastern Ukraine, the second war crimes verdict since the start of Russia’s latest invasion in February.



Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov, who listened to the verdict standing in a reinforced glass box at the Kotelevska district court in central Ukraine, both pleaded guilty last week, Reuters reports.

Russian soldiers Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov pictured at their trial in Kotelva, northeastern Ukraine, on Thursday 26 May. Photograph: Bernat Armangué/AP

9.53am BST

EU sanctions package 'not enough' – Ukrainian official

The latest European Union sanctions on Russia, which ban most imports of its oil, are “not enough” and the pace of sanctions so far has been too slow, a senior official in the Ukrainian president’s office said in Madrid.



An EU summit in Brussels on Monday agreed measures officials said would immediately cut more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, and 90% by the end of the year.



“If you ask me, I would say far too slow, far too late and definitely not enough,” Reuters reports Ihor Zhovkva , deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, said.



Ukraine is also not happy with the pace of weapons deliveries from the west, he said.



“We are definitely not satisfied,” Zhovkva said in response to a question after his speech. “Had we been satisfied, we would have begun the liberation of Mariupol immediately and thrown away Russian forces from Donbas.”

9.51am BST

As well as the claims about the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the daily Russian operations briefing also claims that in the last 24 hours:

“An Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down in the Mykolaiv region.”

“36 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed, including the Ukrainian battery of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system, the battery of the Grad multiple launch rocket system, two ammunition depots, and a fuel depot.”

“Russian air defence systems shot down six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.”

None of the claims have been independently verified.

9.49am BST

Russia's defence ministry claims bodies of fighters left in Azovstal were mined by Ukrainians

Russia’s ministry of defence has issued its daily operational briefing and has claimed that Ukrainian forces that had been besieged in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol deliberately mined the bodies of their colleagues in order to create an atrocity.

The ministry offered no evidence in the update to support the claims, which reads:

During a survey in Mariupol of the underground structures of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, where the Nazis of the Ukrainian Azov formation who surrendered were hiding, Russian military personnel discovered an isothermal van.️ In a van with a broken cooling system, 152 bodies of dead militants and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were stored. Let me remind you that before being taken prisoner, the Azov command publicly appealed to Zelenskiy to take the bodies of the dead so that the families could bury them in the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. However, no requests from Kyiv to receive the bodies of the dead from the Azovstal plant have been received. Moreover, during the inspection of the van, Russian sappers found four mines placed under the bodies of the dead Ukrainian servicemen. The cumulative mass of the explosive in them was sufficient to destroy all the remains of the bodies remaining in the van. Based on the results of interrogations of captured Azov militants, it is known that the mining of the bodies was carried out on direct orders from Kyiv. The purpose of the provocation is to accuse Russia of deliberately destroying the remains of the bodies and preventing them from being taken out for transfer to relatives in order to save the political ‘reputation’ of the Kyiv regime and Zelenskiy personally. In the near future, the Russian side plans to hand over the bodies of Ukrainian militants and servicemen found on the territory of the Azovstal plant to representatives of Ukraine.

A view of the damaged territory of Azovstal plant as seen in Mariupol on 27 May. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

9.22am BST

There are some additional quotes from Latvia’s prime minister Krišjānis Kariņš from Brussels this morning. He said keeping the EU united was the prime goal. “The important news is that the EU is still united in its purpose; the purpose is to stop Russia’s aggressive war in Ukraine,” Reuters quotes Kariņš saying.

9.12am BST

We’ve been sent some pictures from yesterday, illustrating the conditions under which people where being evacuated from Kupiansk town on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

A child is seen travelling on an evacuation convoy on Monday. Photograph: Iván Alvarado/Reuters

The buses have to pick their way along damaged roads. Photograph: Iván Alvarado/Reuters

It isn’t just people being evacuated from the threat of occupation – family pets come too. Photograph: Iván Alvarado/Reuters

A woman comforts a child as they travel in the evacuation convoy. Photograph: Iván Alvarado/Reuters

A woman carries a baby as she reacts after getting out of an evacuation convoy from Russian troops’ occupied Kupiansk town. Photograph: Iván Alvarado/Reuters

9.07am BST

Estonia’s prime minister Kaja Kallas has spoken in Brussels, telling reporters that the European Union should push ahead with a seventh package of sanctions against Russia, that included gas. She said: “I think that gas has to be in the seventh package but I am realistic as well. I don’t think it will be there.”

She described the oil ban agreed yesterday as “a fair compromise”.

Reuters reports she added: “This was the best we could get. Yesterday I was very sceptical that we would reach an agreement so that’s a positive thing that we did.”

Austria’s chancellor, Karl Nehammer , has already ruled out a gas embargo being on the table. He told reporters: “The gas embargo will not be a topic, German chancellor Olaf Scholz has made this clear as well. Russian oil is much easier to compensate. Gas is completely different.”

9.04am BST

Still with Turkey for a second, there is a quick snap on Reuters that Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey with a military delegation next week on 8 June.

8.55am BST

Turkish complaints about Kurdish activity in European countries have been the driving force behind its opposition to Sweden and Finland’s proposed entry into Nato. The tension has increased slightly today, with Reuters reporting that the German and French ambassadors to Ankara were summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry to protest about events organised by Kurds in those countries.

Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, told the state-run Anadolu news agency the ambassadors were informed of Turkey’s discomfort with the events organised by the Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, as well as by the US and the EU.

8.50am BST

There is more reaction coming in from EU leaders about the latest sanctions package proposals. Josep Borrell , the EU’s top diplomat, has said: “We are the most important client for Russia.”

Reuters reports he said the European Union deal to cut most of Russian oil imports would force Moscow to offer crude at a lower price to others. “The purpose is to make Russia have less financial resources to feed its war machine.”

8.24am BST

Civilian evacuations 'not possible' in Sievierodonetsk due to fighting

Ukraine is still in control of Sievierodonetsk city and its soldiers are fighting slowly advancing Russian troops, but evacuations of civilians are not currently possible, the head of the city’s administration has said.



“The city is still in Ukrainian hands and it’s putting up a fight... (but) evacuations are not possible due to the fighting,” Reuters reports Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television.

Earlier, Serhiy Haidai , governor of Luhansk, posted some additional details on Telegram. He told his followers:

The situation is extremely complicated – part of Sievierodonetsk is controlled by the Russians. They cannot move freely through the city – our fighters still remain in the settlement. The enemy is planning an operation to clear the surrounding villages. Wounded volunteers were taken out of Sievierodonetsk.

The current situation in Sievierodonetsk has not been independently verified.

7.44am BST

The UK’s ministry of defence has issued its daily assesement of the situation in Ukraine, saying that in order to pursue their likely objective of the complete occupoation of the Donbas, Russia has further challenging targets ahead of it. The assesment says:

Russia’s capture of Lyman supports its operational main effort, which likely remains the encirclement of Sieverodonetsk and the closure of the pocket around Ukrainian forces in Luhansk Oblast. Heavy shelling continues, while street fighting is likely taking place on the outskirts of Sieverodonetsk town. Routes into the pocket likely remain under Ukrainian control. Russia has achieved greater local successes than earlier in the campaign by massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory. Russia will need to secure further challenging operational objectives beyond Sieverodonetsk, including the key city of Kramatorsk and the M04 Dnipro-Donetsk main road.

7.41am BST

Oleg Kryuchkov , who is an advisor to the Russian-appointed government in annexed Crimea, has told the RIA Novosti news agency that the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have switched to using Russian mobile communications and internet networks. It quotes him saying:

Another terrorist attack in Kyiv brought down communications in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Russia played ahead of the curve. In the liberated territories, it is now exclusively Russian internet and communications. In fact, this is the end of Ukrainian propaganda, Zelenskiy’s towers of lies have fallen.

Kryuchkov said that SIM cards for Russian mobile operators had already gone on sale.

7.34am BST

The governor of Lviv, Maksym Kozytskyi , has posted to Telegram to say that there were no air alerts over the western Ukrainian region overnight.

7.15am BST

A ship loaded with metal has left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol , becoming the first to do so since the besieged Ukrainian city was taken by Russian forces.

Reuters reports a spokesperson for the port said last week that the ship would be loading 2,700 tonnes of metal before travelling east to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don .

Ukraine said the shipment amounted to looting.

7.06am BST

Russian troops are slowly advancing towards the centre of the city of Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, regional governor Serhiy Haidai has told Ukrainian state television.

Reuters reports Gaidai said Ukrainian troops defending Sievierodonetsk were not at risk of being encircled, as they could retreat to Lysychansk across the river.

This is Martin Belam taking over from Samantha Lock. You can get me at martin.belam@theguardian.com

6.29am BST

Here are some of the latest images from Ukraine to drop on our newswires today.

Two Ukrainian soldiers enjoy a tender off-duty moment near the village of Stoyanka in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A child standing next to a damaged car looks up at a building destroyed during attacks in Irpin, on the outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Natacha Pisarenko/AP

A view of a sleeping area in the basement of a house where people live to protect themselves from Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

Irpin resident Kycherenko Valentyna emerges from the temporary tented accommodation she is now living in after losing her home in Irpin, Ukraine. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Dmytro Mosur, 32, who lost his wife during shelling in Severodonetsk on May 17, holds his 2-year-old twin daughters as they wait to be evacuated from the city of Lysychansk, eastern Ukraine. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

An orthodox church damaged by a military strike in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

A man holds his baby inside Azot chemical plant’s bomb shelter, where people have been hiding from from shelling since the beginning of the war, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine. Photograph: Marko Đurica/Reuters

Yarik plays at a playground in front a building destroyed during attacks in Irpin, Ukraine,. Photograph: Natacha Pisarenko/AP

6.22am BST

Russia has hit back at the EU’s latest round of sanctions on oil imports, saying Moscow will find other importers for its oil.

Russian permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov took to Twitter in president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

As she rightly said yesterday, Russia will find other importers. Noteworthy that now she contradicts her own yesterday’s statement. Very quick change of the mindset indicates that the EU is not in a good shape.”

6.13am BST

European Council to grant Ukraine €9bn for reconstruction

The European Council has said it is ready to grant Ukraine €9bn to aid in its post-war reconstruction.

The Council will “continue helping Ukraine with its immediate liquidity needs, together with G7” European Council President Charles Michel said late on Monday night.

EUCO is ready to grant Ukraine EUR 9 billion. Strong and concrete support to Ukraine’s reconstruction,” he added.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted: “I am glad that tonight leaders agreed in principle on the sixth sanctions package. This is an important step forward.

We also agreed to work on a mechanism to provide Ukraine with a new, exceptional macro-financial assistance package of up to €9 billion.”

6.06am BST

Russia claims a third of Sievierodonetsk under its control

Russian forces claim to have seized control of about a third of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, but their assault is reportedly taking longer than they had hoped.

On Monday, Russian tanks and troops begun advancing into the city , the largest in Donbas still held by Ukraine , bringing fighting to the streets.

We can state it already that one third of the city is under our control already,” Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Russian-backed Luhansk People’s Republic, told Russian state media agency TASS on Tuesday morning.

Pasechnik said fighting is still raging across the city, but Russian forces were not advancing as rapidly as they might have hoped.

“But we want, above all, to maintain the city’s infrastructure,” he added.



However, Ukrainian officials say critical infrastructure in the city has been destroyed by Russian shelling, reducing much of Sievierodonetsk to ruins with 90% of buildings damaged.

5.38am BST

EU backs 'landmark' Russian oil embargo

EU leaders have backed a partial embargo on Russian oil after talks stretched late into Monday night at a summit in Brussels.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, hailed the deal as a “remarkable achievement” that would place “maximum pressure on Russia to end the war”.

The sanctions will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports. And by the end of the year, 90% of the Russian oil imported in Europe will be banned,” Michel said.

Speaking to the media late on Monday night, Michel said:

This is a remarkable achievement by the European Council. We do not underestimate all the difficulties. We know that we needed a few weeks before we were able to take a decision. In the recent hours and recent days there was speculation about a lack of European unity and I think that more than ever it is important to show that we are able to be strong, that we are able to be firm, that we are able to be tough in order to defend our values and our interests.”

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added that the decision “expresses a united message”.

“Council should be able to now finalise a ban on almost 90% of all Russian oil imports by the end of the year,” she added. “This is an important step forward.”

Officials compromised to exclude the Druzhba pipeline from the oil embargo and exempt deliveries arriving in Europe by pipeline for Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán warned halting supplies would wreck his country’s economy.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, later tweeted:

A landmark decision to cripple Putin’s war machine . Our unity is our strength.”

The latest sanctions package also includes removing access to Swift payments for Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank; banning three more Russian state-owned broadcasters; and further sanctions against “individuals responsible for war crimes in Ukraine”.

Related: EU leaders agree to partial embargo of Russian oil imports

5.30am BST

Summary and welcome

Hello. I’m Samantha Lock back with you on the blog as we continue to cover all the latest news from Ukraine.

EU leaders have backed a partial embargo on Russian oil after late-night talks at a summit in Brussels. The sanctions will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports with the aim to ban 90% of all Russian oil imported to Europe by the end of the year, officials said. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, hailed the deal as a “remarkable achievement” that would place “maximum pressure on Russia to end the war”. The compromise excludes the Druzhba pipeline from the oil embargo and exempts deliveries arriving in Europe by pipeline, after Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán warned halting supplies would wreck his country’s economy.

The sanctions will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports with the aim to ban 90% of all Russian oil imported to Europe by the end of the year, officials said. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, hailed the deal as a “remarkable achievement” that would place “maximum pressure on Russia to end the war”. The compromise excludes the Druzhba pipeline from the oil embargo and exempts deliveries arriving in Europe by pipeline, after Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán warned halting supplies would wreck his country’s economy. The latest sanctions package also includes removing access to Swift payments for Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank ; banning three more Russian state-owned broadcasters; and further sanctions against “individuals responsible for war crimes in Ukraine”.

; banning three more Russian state-owned broadcasters; and further sanctions against “individuals responsible for war crimes in Ukraine”. European Council president Charles Michel addressed speculation of disunity within the EU in the days leading up to the agreement. “In the recent hours and recent days there was speculation about a lack of European unity,” he told reporters. “We do not underestimate all the difficulties. We know that we needed a few weeks before we were able to take a decision.”

in the days leading up to the agreement. “In the recent hours and recent days there was speculation about a lack of European unity,” he told reporters. “We do not underestimate all the difficulties. We know that we needed a few weeks before we were able to take a decision.” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier lamented the delay in EU leaders imposing heavier sanctions against Vladimir Putin . “The pause in agreeing on new sanctions in Europe has been too long,” he said .

. “The pause in agreeing on new sanctions in Europe has been too long,” he said . The European Council added it is ready to grant Ukraine €9bn to aid in its postwar reconstruction. The Council will “continue helping Ukraine with its immediate liquidity needs, together with the G7” European Council President Charles Michel said late on Monday night. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Ukraine needed €5bn a month just to maintain basic services and “ … to give Ukraine a fair chance to rise from the ashes”.

The Council will “continue helping Ukraine with its immediate liquidity needs, together with the G7” European Council President Charles Michel said late on Monday night. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Ukraine needed €5bn a month just to maintain basic services and “ … to give Ukraine a fair chance to rise from the ashes”. Zelenskiy claims that Russia is blocking the export of 22m tons of grain from Ukraine’s ports and warned it posed a threat of famine. “ Russia’s blockade of our exports is destabilising the situation on a global scale,” he said in his latest national address . Zelenskiy added that Russian forces “have already stolen at least half a million tons of grain” and “are now looking for ways to illegally sell it somewhere”.

Russia’s blockade of our exports is destabilising the situation on a global scale,” he said in his latest national address . Zelenskiy added that Russian forces “have already stolen at least half a million tons of grain” and “are now looking for ways to illegally sell it somewhere”. The situation in Donbas remains “extremely difficult”, Zelenskiy said, adding that Russian troops shelled Kharkiv again on Monday. “The territory of our Sumy region was also shelled across the border between Ukraine and Russia,” he said.

Zelenskiy said, adding that Russian troops shelled Kharkiv again on Monday. “The territory of our Sumy region was also shelled across the border between Ukraine and Russia,” he said. Russian tanks and troops begun advancing into Sievierodonetsk , the largest city in Donbas still held by Ukraine , bringing fighting to the streets on Monday. The regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, described “heavy battles” and said the fighting was “very fierce”.

the largest city in Donbas still held by Ukraine , bringing fighting to the streets on Monday. The regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, described “heavy battles” and said the fighting was “very fierce”. Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan , saying if sanctions were lifted, then Russia could “export significant volumes of fertilisers and agricultural products”.

, saying if sanctions were lifted, then Russia could “export significant volumes of fertilisers and agricultural products”. Joe Biden has said the US will not supply Ukraine with long-range rockets capable of reaching Russia . Ukraine has asked for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) with a range of about 300km (185 miles) to offset Moscow’s increasingly effective use of long-range artillery.

. Ukraine has asked for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) with a range of about 300km (185 miles) to offset Moscow’s increasingly effective use of long-range artillery. France is set to boost military aid to Ukraine. Foreign minister Catherine Colonna said France will “continue to reinforce arms deliveries” while visiting Kyiv on Monday.

Foreign minister Catherine Colonna said France will “continue to reinforce arms deliveries” while visiting Kyiv on Monday. Belarus will conduct military mobilisation exercises in June and July in the Gomel region , state news agency BelTA reports.

, state news agency BelTA reports. Russia will stop supplying gas to the Netherlands as of tomorrow after the government-backed trader GasTerra refused to pay supplier Gazprom in roubles. About 44% of Dutch energy usage is based on gas, but only about 15% of Dutch gas comes from Russia, according to government figures.

About 44% of Dutch energy usage is based on gas, but only about 15% of Dutch gas comes from Russia, according to government figures. The Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia has scrapped plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia which had been scheduled for 17 July. The Moscow-controlled enclave’s president Alan Gagloev warned of the “uncertainty of the legal consequences of the issue submitted to a referendum,” according to a report from Agence France-Presse.

The Moscow-controlled enclave’s president Alan Gagloev warned of the “uncertainty of the legal consequences of the issue submitted to a referendum,” according to a report from Agence France-Presse. French journalist, Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, 32, has been killed after an armoured evacuation vehicle in which he was travelling was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell in the city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine , Ukrainian and French authorities have said. France has called for an investigation into the reporter’s death as Zelenskiy offered his “sincere condolences” to his colleagues and family.

after an armoured evacuation vehicle in which he was travelling was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell in the city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine , Ukrainian and French authorities have said. France has called for an investigation into the reporter’s death as Zelenskiy offered his “sincere condolences” to his colleagues and family. The first alleged case of rape by a Russian soldier has been sent to court , the prosecutor general of Ukraine said. The serviceman will be tried for the alleged murder of the victim’s husband and “sexual violence against his wife”, Iryna Venediktova said.

, the prosecutor general of Ukraine said. The serviceman will be tried for the alleged murder of the victim’s husband and “sexual violence against his wife”, Iryna Venediktova said. The Eurovision song contest winners Kalush Orchestra auctioned off their trophy to raise money for the Ukrainian army . The band, whose song Stefania was triumphant in Turin earlier this month, said they raised $900,000 (£713,000) by auctioning off the glass microphone and a further $370,000 by raffling off the pink bucket hat frontman Oleh Psiuk wore during the performance.

