WAYLAND TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 3, 2022) – Another fatal crash involving a motorcycle has been reported along the Lakeshore. The latest such mishap occurred on Friday afternoon near Wayland, where first responders were dispatched to Patterson Street south of 136th Avenue around 3:45 PM. According to investigators and crash reconstructionists, the motorcyclist was heading north and collided with a southbound SUV that attempted to turn left in front of the machine. Efforts to save the biker’s life at the scene were unsuccessful.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO