As The Market Melts Down – The Pain Is Real

The market meltdown is real, and people are feeling it. Especially those who are getting close to retirement.

"We've been kind of in this slow meltdown all year, we haven't had these big swings down" said financial strategist Mitch Kramer, "The market has been trending downward because of so much uncertainty."

People have been losing money, watching their savings and 401k's shrink.

"It's the worst start of the year for the bond market in history, and the 2nd worst year since 1926 for the stock market" Kramer told KTRH, "And then you have 8.5% inflation, and you're losing money. People just don't know where to turn and what to do."

So what should people do? Kramer says don't panic, and be patient.

"If you're getting close to retirement, and the market is down like this, they ought to sit-down with their certified financial planner and review their financial plan to make sure that everything is allocated appropriately as they enter the next stage of their life" Kramer noted, "And remember your portfolio has to last longer than your life."