LENOX, Mass. – After being shut out for 8-⅔ innings by Drury’s Nick Lescarbeau two weeks ago, the Lenox baseball team was raring to go in the rematch. And the Millionaires jumped on the Blue Devils ace for four runs in the top of the first en route to an 8-4 win in the Division 5 State Tournament rematch at War Memorial Park on Friday afternoon.

LENOX, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO